FaithMarch 12, 2025

Pope Francis notching important milestones this week as he recovers from pneumonia in Rome hospital

Pope Francis is recovering from pneumonia in a Rome hospital as he approaches the 12th anniversary of his papacy. Doctors report gradual improvements, but he remains hospitalized for further care.

NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
People attend a Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
People attend a Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rosaries for Pope Francis are seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Rosaries for Pope Francis are seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nuns pray during a Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Nuns pray during a Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People attend a Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
People attend a Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Archbishop Paolo Pezzi, standing at left, leads a rosary with a group of pilgrims from Moscow, Russia, at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 where Pope Francis is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Archbishop Paolo Pezzi, standing at left, leads a rosary with a group of pilgrims from Moscow, Russia, at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 where Pope Francis is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People attend a Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
People attend a Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People pray during a rosary at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 where Pope Francis is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
People pray during a rosary at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 where Pope Francis is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteers carry wooden crosses in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Volunteers carry wooden crosses in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch on a big screen a live broadcasted Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
People watch on a big screen a live broadcasted Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME (AP) — The recovery of Pope Francis from double pneumonia continued Wednesday as he inched toward notching some important milestones in his papacy: The 12th anniversary Thursday of his election as pope and a near-record in hospital stays for a pontiff.

The Vatican said Wednesday that Francis had a quiet night at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

If the last few days are any guide, the 88-year-old Argentine will likely follow the Vatican’s spiritual retreat remotely while his physical and respiratory therapy continues. The pope’s weekly Wednesday general audience was canceled anyway, since the entire Vatican hierarchy is on retreat this week as part of the Lenten spiritual exercises that have been a mainstay of the Jesuit pope's pontificate.

Doctors have said Francis is making slow, gradual improvements and this week declared that he's no longer in imminent danger of death as a result of the complex respiratory infection he had when he was admitted on Feb. 14. But they remain cautious, given the complexity of his condition and overall fragility, and say he needs to remain hospitalized for an unspecified number of days.

Another medical update was expected later Wednesday.

Thursday marks the 12th anniversary of Francis’ election as the 266th pope. The former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected on the fifth ballot of the 2013 conclave that was called after Pope Benedict XVI resigned. While Francis has praised Benedict’s humility in stepping down and said that he too might follow in his footsteps, more recently he has said that the papacy is a job for life.

The Holy See hasn’t said how the anniversary, which is a public holiday in the Vatican, might be commemorated this year.

Another milestone comes Friday, when Francis marks four weeks or 28 days of hospitalization. St. John Paul II has the record for a hospital stay, at 55 days in 1981 when he underwent a minor surgical operation and was then treated for a cytomegalovirus infection. Francis is on track to equal the second-longest stay, 28 days, which John Paul recorded in 1994 when he had surgery to repair his right hip joint after he fractured his right femur in a fall, according to Gemelli hospital.

The Vatican has released no photos or video of Francis since he was admitted. The pope recorded an audio message last week to thank people for their prayers, though the weakness and breathlessness of his voice made clear just how frail he was.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

