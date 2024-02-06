All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
APtoReviewNovember 15, 2024

Pope asks Church of Rome to help address housing crisis ahead of Holy Year in 2025

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Friday called on the diocese of Rome to respond to a growing housing crisis in the Eternal City, wading into the debate about rising rental prices that has only grown more acute with Holy Year celebrations in 2025.

NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
FILE - Pope Francis arrives in St. Peter's Square on the occasion of the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
FILE - Pope Francis arrives in St. Peter's Square on the occasion of the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Friday called on the diocese of Rome to respond to a growing housing crisis in the Eternal City, wading into the debate about rising rental prices that has only grown more acute with Holy Year celebrations in 2025.

Francis has written to the city's church leaders and religious order priests for any available church properties to be used for the homeless or residents facing possible eviction because of rising rents.

The letter reflected something of the paradox facing the Vatican: Francis’ yearlong jubilee is expected to bring more than 30 million pilgrims to Rome to celebrate the Holy Year. That has had the predictable effect of driving up demand for short-term apartment rentals, particularly near the Vatican.

That demand, in turn, has only accelerated the trend of local residents moving out or being priced out as owners turn their properties over to short-term property agents, such as Airbnb and other platforms that cater to tourists. It's a trend that is happening in other Italian cities, including Florence and Venice, and across Europe, leading to protests by local residents.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In his letter, Francis noted that Rome’s Catholic institutions were preparing to provide shelter to millions of pilgrims for the jubilee. But he asked them to also “make a courageous gesture of love” to Romans by offering up any unused housing or apartments.

“I want all diocesan realities that own real estate to offer their contribution to stem the housing emergency with signs of charity and solidarity to generate hope in the thousands of people in the city of Rome who are in a condition of precarious housing,” Francis wrote.

The Catholic Church is a major property owner in Rome, with a portfolio including commercial and residential real estate as well as church-owned convents and monasteries.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Advertisement
Related
APtoReviewNov. 20
Movie Review: Netflix's 'Joy' is a loud cheer for fertility,...
APtoReviewNov. 20
75 years ago, Maria Tallchief made the ballet world reimagin...
APtoReviewNov. 20
Pope to make late Italian teenager Carlo Acutis the first mi...
APtoReviewNov. 19
Sean Rowe wants to realign the Episcopal Church

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Homes of Chiefs' quarterback Mahomes and tight end Kelce were broken into last month
APtoReviewNov. 13
Homes of Chiefs' quarterback Mahomes and tight end Kelce were broken into last month
Book Review: Reader would be 'Damn Glad' to pick up a copy of actor Tim Matheson's new memoir
APtoReviewNov. 11
Book Review: Reader would be 'Damn Glad' to pick up a copy of actor Tim Matheson's new memoir
Fans flood @Pontifex account after it inadvertantly cites New Orleans Saints amid dreadful season
APtoReviewNov. 7
Fans flood @Pontifex account after it inadvertantly cites New Orleans Saints amid dreadful season
Sorrentino's ode to Naples, 'Parthenope,' gets mixed reviews in Italy over San Gennaro sex scene
APtoReviewNov. 6
Sorrentino's ode to Naples, 'Parthenope,' gets mixed reviews in Italy over San Gennaro sex scene
Signings of the times: Banished letters of intent, shrunk transfer window equals more college chaos
APtoReviewOct. 16
Signings of the times: Banished letters of intent, shrunk transfer window equals more college chaos
Italy expands its ban on surrogacy to overseas as critics say it targets same-sex couples
APtoReviewOct. 16
Italy expands its ban on surrogacy to overseas as critics say it targets same-sex couples
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy