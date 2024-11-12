Eds: This story was supplied by The Conversation for AP customers. The Associated Press does not guarantee the content.

Joelle Rollo-Koster, University of Rhode Island

(THE CONVERSATION) I’m a historian of the medieval papacy and editor of the forthcoming three volumes of the Cambridge History of the Papacy. So it was more or less mandatory for me to see the new movie “Conclave.”

Based on Robert Harris’ 2016 novel, the film shows the politics behind electing a pope to lead the world’s 1.36 billion Catholics. Any researcher who has spent some time at the Vatican will find familiarity in the characters’ speeches and behaviors, which are acted spot-on.

What the movie does not do, though, is explain where the word “conclave” comes from, and how the mysterious system was created in the first place. Conclave is formed from the Latin words for “with key,” referring to how cardinals are sequestered to elect a pope – inside the Vatican, today; but wherever a pope died, in the Middle Ages.

Why sequestered? Because it took centuries for the church to develop an electoral system free from manipulations and violence – which should resonate with contemporary politics.

Chosen by ‘the people’?

Once free from Byzantine and Holy Roman imperial controls, from the end of the 11th century forward, a medieval pope held powers far superior to the ones a pope holds today. Not only did he offer spiritual guidance, but the pope was heavily engaged in political affairs, including negotiations between states, and was head of the wealthiest institution around, collecting taxes and revenues from most of Europe.

Electing this powerful figure was a cantankerous affair, marred by violence and external interference.

Originally, in early Christianity, the pope had been nominated by the “people of Rome” agreeing by consensus. In reality, that meant the election was in the hands of mobs, aristocrats, kings, emperors or anyone with any form of control over Rome. Consensus was achieved by either negotiation or force. Quite often, powerful people could appoint whomever they chose.

For example, the 686 election of Pope Conon is described in “The Book of Pontiffs,” a medieval collection of short papal biographies, as a chaotic affair that included the military. The author states that “there was much argument, since the clergy favoured the archpriest Peter while the army were for Theodore, the next in seniority.” After long negotiations the clergy opted for Conon, who had been third in rank under the late pope.

Sacking the Vatican

In addition to “internal” pressures, a pattern emerged of mobs sacking the goods of the dead pope – sometimes including the clothes on his corpse and his liturgical garments. It is difficult to identify why: greed, certainly, and obtaining something that had been touched by holy men. But I would argue the mob also resented authorities who took the nomination process away from “the people.”

The Council of Chalcedon, a gathering of bishops in 451, forbade clerics from seizing a dead bishop’s belongings, at risk of losing their rank. Another council a few years later decreed: “Let no one, through theft, force, or deceit, conceal, take away, or hide anything” at the death of a bishop.

Yet looting went on for centuries. In a 1050 letter to Catholics in the diocese of Osimo, in present-day Italy, Cardinal Peter Damian stated:

From various reports we are aware of the perverse and wholly detestable practice of certain people, who at the death of the bishop break in like enemies and rob his house, like thieves make off with his belongings, set fire to the homes on his estate, and with fierce and savage barbarity cut down his grape vines and orchards.

The movie may be alluding to this history when a cardinal asks Dean Lawrence, the man presiding over the conclave, if he could have the deceased pope’s chess game.