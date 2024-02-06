Eds: This story was supplied by The Conversation for AP customers. The Associated Press does not guarantee the content.

Rebecca Janzen, University of South Carolina

(THE CONVERSATION) I don’t often watch movies in a theater, let alone horror films. But a few weeks ago, I found myself watching “Heretic,” which intrigued me for personal and professional reasons.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s I watched many romantic comedies featuring Hugh Grant. Today, I am a scholar of gender, culture and religion, including Mormonism. And in “Heretic,” two Latter-day Saint missionaries knock on a door only to find it opened by a character called Mr. Reed, played by Grant himself.

As I sat in the theater, my mind wandered to a short time ago, when I watched the entirety of the reality show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

Although the show is quite different from the movie, both focus on the lives of women affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, often known as the Mormon church. The TV show is less horror and more hot mess, manufacturing conflict between a group of mom friends who break a lot of their church’s rules.

Yet both sets of characters echo long-standing tropes about women in art: shown as virgins, mothers or sinners in need of salvation. When characters come from a religious background, their misdeeds tend to be portrayed as rebellion against the strictures of their faith – evident in a “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” episode called “The Book of Sinners and Saints.”

In film, religion is often a way for audiences to wrestle with ideas about genderand social change. That’s all the more true if the religion is considered conservative, or prone to stereotyping, both of which apply to Latter-day Saints. Female characters’ dilemmas are often depicted as the result of their faith – but their characterization may say more about the rest of America than the church itself.

‘Secrets’ and stereotypes

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” which was renewed for a second season on Hulu in October 2024, is a reality show about a group of friends in Salt Lake City, where the Latter-day Saints church is headquartered.

Though many Americans know little about the church, strong stereotypes persist: that members are wholesome, for example, and embrace a family structure with a provider dad and perfectly coiffed, stay-at-home mom. The show purports to demonstrate just how different the “secret lives” of Latter-day Saints can be, even as certain people on the show play up stereotypes about the church’s expectations for women.

The church teaches that members should eschew extramarital sex, alcohol and caffeine. Yet many cast members repeatedly test those sorts of boundaries, or break them altogether. Before the program launched, for example, its stars gained a following via the #MomTok hashtag on TikTok – which then boomed during a “soft swinging” scandal involving their social circle. During the filming, one of the women is pregnant and not married to her child’s father.

These conflicts seem to fuel viewers’ fascination, regardless of the fact that few people of any religious tradition perfectly follow its teachings. Questions about church rules and rule-breaking come up repeatedly in the subredditsdedicated to the show.