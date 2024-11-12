ST. LOUIS — The Ferguson police officer who was badly injured during a protest on the 10th anniversary of Michael Brown's death was moved to a rehabilitation hospital Tuesday, still not speaking but showing significant improvement, according to a family friend.

More than 100 officers and first responders from several St. Louis-area departments escorted an ambulance that took officer Travis Brown from St. Louis University Hospital to Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield. He was flown to a rehab center in Atlanta. “Survival flight” was written on the side of the small plane.

Family friend Terence Monroe said Brown has still not spoken since he was knocked backward by a protester Aug. 9, but is “cognitively all there," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Brown's cousin Ebonie Davis said the officer went through a difficult period.

“And then to see it all turn around — God is amazing," Davis said. "We’re looking forward to him getting stronger and getting back to the TJ we know and love. This is a big day for our family.”