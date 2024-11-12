All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 12, 2024

Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab

Injured Ferguson officer Travis Brown shows improvement. Brown, hurt during a protest on Michael Brown's death anniversary, was transferred to a rehab hospital in Atlanta.

AP News, Associated Press
Jasmine Brown, the mother of injured Ferguson police officer Travis Brown’s two daughters, joins hundreds of family, friends and fellow officers as they send off officer Travis Brown to a specialized rehabilitation hospital Tuesday at Spirit of St. Louis airport in Chesterfield. Brown was injured during the 10-year Ferguson anniversary protest.
Jasmine Brown, the mother of injured Ferguson police officer Travis Brown’s two daughters, joins hundreds of family, friends and fellow officers as they send off officer Travis Brown to a specialized rehabilitation hospital Tuesday at Spirit of St. Louis airport in Chesterfield. Brown was injured during the 10-year Ferguson anniversary protest. Laurie Skrivan ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
St. Louis County police officers Ashley Wallace, left, and Shawntice Midgett, join hundreds of family, friends and fellow officers as they send off injured Ferguson police officer Travis Brown to a specialized rehabilitation hospital Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Spirit of St. Louis airport in Chesterfield, Mo. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
St. Louis County police officers Ashley Wallace, left, and Shawntice Midgett, join hundreds of family, friends and fellow officers as they send off injured Ferguson police officer Travis Brown to a specialized rehabilitation hospital Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Spirit of St. Louis airport in Chesterfield, Mo. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ferguson Sgt. Jill Gronewald tears up as she join hundreds of family, friends and fellow officers as they send off injured Ferguson police officer Travis Brown to a specialized rehabilitation hospital Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Spirit of St. Louis airport in Chesterfield, Mo. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Ferguson Sgt. Jill Gronewald tears up as she join hundreds of family, friends and fellow officers as they send off injured Ferguson police officer Travis Brown to a specialized rehabilitation hospital Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Spirit of St. Louis airport in Chesterfield, Mo. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. LOUIS — The Ferguson police officer who was badly injured during a protest on the 10th anniversary of Michael Brown's death was moved to a rehabilitation hospital Tuesday, still not speaking but showing significant improvement, according to a family friend.

More than 100 officers and first responders from several St. Louis-area departments escorted an ambulance that took officer Travis Brown from St. Louis University Hospital to Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield. He was flown to a rehab center in Atlanta. “Survival flight” was written on the side of the small plane.

Family friend Terence Monroe said Brown has still not spoken since he was knocked backward by a protester Aug. 9, but is “cognitively all there," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Brown's cousin Ebonie Davis said the officer went through a difficult period.

“And then to see it all turn around — God is amazing," Davis said. "We’re looking forward to him getting stronger and getting back to the TJ we know and love. This is a big day for our family.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Brown underwent several surgeries to address swelling and fluid on his brain. The man accused in the attack, 28-year-old Elijah Gantt of East St. Louis, Illinois, is awaiting trial on several charges.

Ferguson became synonymous with the national Black Lives Matter movement after Michael Brown, a Black 18-year-old, was killed by officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014. Travis Brown is not related to Michael Brown.

Three separate investigations found no grounds to prosecute Wilson, who resigned in November 2014. But Michael Brown’s death led to months of often violent protests. It also spurred a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that required anti-discrimination changes to Ferguson policing and the courts.

Toward the end of a day honoring Brown on the anniversary of his death, some of the few remaining demonstrators began shaking and damaging a fence outside the police station, prompting Travis Brown and other officers to begin making arrests.

Police released body camera and surveillance video that appeared to show Gantt charging Brown on a sidewalk. Brown fell and struck the back of his head. Both Brown and Gantt are Black.

Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on ch...
NewsNov. 12
Congress returns to unfinished business and a new Trump era
NewsNov. 12
Here are the people Trump has picked for key positions so fa...
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy