JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Democratic U.S. Senate candidate from Missouri will not be charged after a reporter was slightly injured from flyaway metal during a campaign event at a shooting range.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish in a Monday report said there was no “ill intent” by Democrat Lucas Kunce or other shooters at the Oct. 22 event on a private shooting range about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.

The KSHB-TV reporter felt a pinch and later noticed he was bleeding, according to the police report. He continued to cover the event after being bandaged by Kunce, then was treated for a minor injury at a hospital.

He declined to press charges, calling it a “freak” accident, according to the police report.

Fish wrote that it's also unclear who fired the round that led to the injury.

The shooting event, which also featured a former Republican U.S. congressman who is backing Kunce's bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, appeared to be aimed at garnering support for Kunce among gun-owners, Republicans and moderates in a state now defined by the GOP's political dominance, including a strong belief in gun rights.