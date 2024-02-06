On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

___

The next NFL coaching cycle will feature an impressive list of candidates ranging from proven champions to up-and-coming coordinators.

Six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick heads the list of well-known names that includes 2021 AP Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel. Don’t count out Pete Carroll, and Robert Saleh could get another chance quickly.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Buccaneers OC Liam Cohen, Bills OC Joe Brady and Eagles OC Kellen Moore are among a lengthy list of young offensive-minded coaches who will garner plenty of interest. Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver, Chargers DC Jesse Minter and Panthers DC Ejiro Evero are among the coaches on the other side of the ball who’ll receive attention.

Several former head coaches currently serving as coordinators also should be in the mix, including Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Steelers OC Arthur Smith, Vikings DC Brian Flores, Broncos DC Vance Joseph and Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury.

Potential college head coaches who could jump to the NFL include Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman and USC’s Lincoln Riley. Of course, most college coaches say they're not going anywhere. Riley made that known Wednesday. Deion Sanders already said he's not leaving Colorado but never say never.

The Jets, Saints and Bears already fired their coaches. More teams will make a change. Since 2019, there have been 43 coaching changes. Sixteen of those coaches have already been fired, one retired and a few more could be on their way out.

Of the 43 hired over the past six coaching cycles, 10 previously were NFL head coaches and two were college head coaches. Of the remaining 31 hires, 25 were coordinators. Jerod Mayo (inside linebackers coach), Dan Campbell (tight ends coach), David Culley (passing game coordinator) and Zac Taylor (quarterbacks coach) made the leap from an assistant role. Antonio Pierce went from linebackers coach to interim coach to head coach in Las Vegas.

Eight teams hired new coaches after last season. The three teams who chose guys who were previous head coaches are currently sitting in a playoff position. Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) hold the fifth seed in the AFC. Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders (8-5) have the seventh spot in the NFC. Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons (6-6) are tied for first in the NFC South with Tampa Bay but hold the tiebreaker because of a season sweep.

Rookie head coach Mike Macdonald has the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) sitting in first place in the NFC West.