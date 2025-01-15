Mike Vrabel is in New England.

Mike McCarthy is out in Dallas.

The NFL coaching carousel is spinning slowly.

The Jets, Saints and Bears got a head start in their searches because they fired coaches during the season. The Jaguars and Raiders joined the hunt last week. The Cowboys jumped in Monday so they have to wait to interview assistants on playoff teams because the first window passed.

Here’s a look at each team’s search:

Dallas Cowboys

News that Deion Sanders and owner Jerry Jones have talked about the position quickly became a hot topic. Sanders has expressed his desire to stay at the University of Colorado, but he has a close relationship with Jones, won a Super Bowl playing for the Cowboys and is intrigued by the possibility of wearing the star again.

Eleven-time Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten, who played 16 of his 17 seasons in Dallas, is another name generating discussion because he has no college or NFL coaching experience. Witten has coached in high school the past four years.

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore makes sense from a familiarity standpoint. He backed up Dak Prescott for two seasons and was the team’s offensive coordinator for three years from 2019-22.

This will be the ninth head coach for Jones since he purchased the team in 1989 and fired the legendary Tom Landry, who coached the Cowboys for 29 years since the team’s inception.

Jones hired Jimmy Johnson away from Miami and they won a pair of Super Bowls together. He brought in former Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer six years after he last coached and they won the franchise’s last Super Bowl 29 years ago with a team Johnson assembled.

Of the next six coaches, Bill Parcells, Wade Phillips and McCarthy had previously been head coaches in the NFL. Chan Gailey, Dave Campo and Jason Garrett had been coordinators.

Pete Carroll and Doug Pederson have won Super Bowls and could be fits. Pederson has the personality to work well with Jones, who has to be the center of attention in Dallas. Several coordinators besides Moore on playoff teams also will be candidates.

Las Vegas Raiders

Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco were fired after one season, opening a path for new minority owner Tom Brady to have major input into the team’s direction.

The Raiders have scheduled interviews with Carroll, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Broncos DC Vance Joseph, Ravens OC Todd Monken, former Jets coach Robert Saleh and Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo.

With owner Mark Davis leaning on Brady’s wisdom, the search will be thorough. Las Vegas also has to bring in a GM who will want to be involved in the coaching hiring.

Jacksonville Jaguars

After two winning seasons under Pederson and a playoff win, the Jaguars finished 4-13 and are back in the market.