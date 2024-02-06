“Find your strength in love,” Whitney Houston sings near the end of a new live album, “The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban)." She spends a full minute delivering those five syllables.

The song is “Greatest Love of All.” At the start of the final line, Houston darts from note to note. On the word “strength,” her amazing alto blooms, climbs and adds vibrato. When she reaches the word “love,” she playfully skips through several notes and lets the last one linger, the power of its beauty matching the message.

Houston was some singer, and that’s reaffirmed by “The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban).” Sadly, the album also shows how the pop diva’s incomparable talent was misspent before she died in 2012 at the age of 48.

The album will be out Friday, following the limited theatrical release of a film commemorating the 30th anniversary of Houston’s three 1994 concerts in South Africa — in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town. They celebrated a newly unified nation following apartheid and the election of Nelson Mandela as president.

This album captures the first, held in Durban on Nov. 8, 1994. It is also Houston's first ever live concert album.

“Never have I felt so much love,” Houston tells the stadium crowd. Ten of the digital album's 21 songs (there are 24 tracks total, including an intro and three versions of the same song, which include the live track, a previously unreleased studio recording and a remix) feature titles with the word “love” or some variation, and huge hits are sprinkled throughout the set. They include “I Will Always Love You,” “How Will I Know” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” all fun to hear in such a festive setting.