Rebecca Black, she of the inescapable 2011 online smash hit “Friday,” has a new dance-heavy EP, “Salvation." For an artist who first emerged at age 13 promising dance-able fuel, she continues deliver — just with a very different approach.

Now 27, the singer, songwriter and DJ has evolved past her early viral days to find new tools to articulate fun: thumping techno, garage revivalism, house bangers.

“Salvation” is Black’s fourth EP. It offers seven well-produced albeit short tracks; in an ideal world, it would've been a full album with more latitude and aural landscape to play with.

Even in its abridged fashion, Black uses “Salvation” as a declaration of autonomy, exploring themes related to the very challenges of her sudden rise more than a decade ago.

The title track “Salvation,” is a hot-and-bothered romance with a nice backbeat atop acid bass and Black delivering a convincing Lady Gaga-inspired sprechgesang.