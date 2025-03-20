My Morning Jacket likes to hide some of its best music behind unassuming titles.

Twenty years ago, the Louisville-based jam-infused rock band led by Jim James released “Z,” one of its most heralded records. And now comes “is," their 10th full-length record.

So, is “is” any good?

Yes, “is” is.

Nearing their third decade as a band, My Morning Jacket's veterancy shines on “is." They continue to improve on their ability to write melodic and focused psychedelic rock songs.

And for that reason, seemingly every track on “is” could be a single for the band, a highlight of their live set or a launching pad for improvisation on stage.

For “is,” My Morning Jacket handed the producer duties over to Brendan O’Brien, who has worked with Phish, Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam — a rarity for a band that prefers to self-produce and has for nearly a decade.

It's paid off. O’Brien doesn’t mess with the sound that My Morning Jacket fans love and expect. Instead, he seems to have focused the band in a way that allows them to deliver a unified, 10-song collection. The songs are meant to communicate “a sense of presence in the now,” as James described the album titled in a press release.

“Hopefully those songs will be helpful to people and give them some kind of peace as they try to deal with the insanity of the world," James said. “Because that’s what music does for me.”