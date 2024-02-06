Words and phrases like “nostalgia” or “back to her roots” come to mind when listening to Gwen Stefani’s fifth studio album, “Bouquet” — and it is in no way negative.

Across 10-tracks, the powerhouse singer leans into the mellow rock of her youth — think Hall & Oates, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac — with dashes of country vibes here and there. Her voice is ageless, unaltered and distinctive, immediately recalling the early aughts when No Doubt still existed, and Stefani was still a bit of a ska girl.

Thematically, however, the songs are about a woman who’s been through the ringer — but life gave her a reprieve in her second act, and she found stability, lots of flowers and no mo’ drama. In that way, “Bouquet” is a not so furtive ode to husband Blake Shelton — who she met and fell in love with while they were both coaches on the singing reality competition show, “The Voice." At the time, they were both going through divorces to Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively.

On “Bouquet,” the Stefani-Shelton romance arrives through yacht rock sounds and flowery language in songs with titles like “Marigolds,” “Late to Bloom” and “Empty Vase.” When the album reaches its end, it is with a duet with Shelton on “Purple Irises."

If the album tells a story of her relationship, it starts with the opener “Somebody Else's.” Stefani starts off the proceedings by listing her previous romantic entanglement and bad choices. “I don’t know what a heart like mine/Was doin’ in a love like that, ah," she sings. "I don’t know what a woman like me/Was doin’ with a man like you, ooh.”