Arts & EntertainmentNovember 15, 2024

Music Review: Gwen Stefani's 'Bouquet' is a romantic return to mellow rock — with an ageless voice

Gwen Stefani's 'Bouquet' marks a nostalgic return to mellow rock, blending her ageless voice with themes of love and second chances. Dive into her romantic journey with husband Blake Shelton.

CRISTINA JALERU, Associated Press
This album cover image released by Interscope Records shows "Bouquet" by Gwen Stefani. (Interscope Records via AP)
This album cover image released by Interscope Records shows "Bouquet" by Gwen Stefani. (Interscope Records via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Words and phrases like “nostalgia” or “back to her roots” come to mind when listening to Gwen Stefani’s fifth studio album, “Bouquet” — and it is in no way negative.

Across 10-tracks, the powerhouse singer leans into the mellow rock of her youth — think Hall & Oates, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac — with dashes of country vibes here and there. Her voice is ageless, unaltered and distinctive, immediately recalling the early aughts when No Doubt still existed, and Stefani was still a bit of a ska girl.

Thematically, however, the songs are about a woman who’s been through the ringer — but life gave her a reprieve in her second act, and she found stability, lots of flowers and no mo’ drama. In that way, “Bouquet” is a not so furtive ode to husband Blake Shelton — who she met and fell in love with while they were both coaches on the singing reality competition show, “The Voice." At the time, they were both going through divorces to Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively.

On “Bouquet,” the Stefani-Shelton romance arrives through yacht rock sounds and flowery language in songs with titles like “Marigolds,” “Late to Bloom” and “Empty Vase.” When the album reaches its end, it is with a duet with Shelton on “Purple Irises."

If the album tells a story of her relationship, it starts with the opener “Somebody Else's.” Stefani starts off the proceedings by listing her previous romantic entanglement and bad choices. “I don’t know what a heart like mine/Was doin’ in a love like that, ah," she sings. "I don’t know what a woman like me/Was doin’ with a man like you, ooh.”

It's a direct counter to the title track, where the focus appears to be back on Shelton: “We met when my heart was broken/Thank God that yours was, too,” she shares. “So lucky that you were goin'/ Through what I was goin' through.”

In "Late to Bloom,” she decries the fact that they met so late in life.

A nice bass progression, a clever turn of the phrase and a great voice are what it takes to get this album going. Add a cohesive theme, a pleasant vibe and a charismatic star —- and that's coming up roses.

___

For more AP reviews of recent music releases, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/music-reviews

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

