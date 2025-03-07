NEW YORK (AP) — She was the first to go “SOLO.”

Seven years ago, global pop phenomenon Jennie became the first member of the K-pop group Blackpink to release solo music. On Friday, she becomes the latest to drop a debut solo studio album, the English-language “Ruby.” It's a kaleidoscope of different sounds for Jennie, full of incongruous, polished pleasures.

“SOLO,” her debut single, was a product of its time – nostalgic EDM-pop with pitched up whistle effects and simple, declarative lyrics. “I’m goin’ solo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo," she repeated on the chorus. You had to believe her: She wasn’t leaving her band, but a lackluster relationship, an ex so innocuous they're barely a player in the song. “This time I’m only lookin’ at me, myself and I,” she sang, “I’ma do it on my own now.” A lot has changed in the time since, but the core of her and her band's sonic messaging — self-empowerment above all else — hasn't wavered.

On “Ruby,” it's strongest on the singles “Mantra," where Jennie cheerleads in a chant-along chorus: “Pretty girls don’t do drama ’less we wanna / it’ll be depending on the day" atop brassy production perfect for primetime commercial placement. Or “ExtraL” with the innovative Doechii, whose acicular raps give additional weight to “Yeah, we lappin’ the men,” a line delivered with laughter.