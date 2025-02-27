New York (AP) — Lisa, one-fourth of the K-pop juggernaut Blackpink, has officially stepped out on her own — releasing her first solo album “Alter Ego." Across rap, dance and pop, the project shows off a versatile artist ready to embrace her time alone in the spotlight.

The Thai rapper is the second member of Blackpink to release a full-length solo project after Rosé’s sweet side-step from the band, “Rosie." The album arrives as Lisa makes her acting debut in Season 3 of “The White Lotus” and prepares to perform at the Oscars — high-profile outings that will further her status as a global phenomenon.

After a series of single releases, “Alter Ego" is the climax of those introductions — an evolution from the hip-hop-pop self-starter heard on her solo debut EP 2021's “LALISA.” It's an ambitious pursuit, with mostly successful results.

As the title suggests, Lisa creates space for experimentation by adopting separate personas — Roxi, Sunni, the '00s pop-channeling Kiki, Speedi and the ferocious rapper Vixi — who appear across the high-concept songs. They allow the artist to jump between sonic languages, with varied attitudes of her vocals and productions.

Coupled with Blackpink's history as a cross-genre powerhouse, Lisa's genre-spanning foray into solo pop feels earned. And it works — mostly.

Like the band's discography, the tracks are upbeat and self-assured, with edge unique to Lisa: “Elastigirl” and “Thunder" are sensual and bold, the former punchy and light to the latter's moody groove. “F—- Up The World," featuring Future, is quick and aggressive, with an empowered message akin to some of Blackpink's hits. “Badgrrrl” assures that this Lisa isn't to be messed with: “I can be your bad girl," she raps. “Don't treat me like a lady.”