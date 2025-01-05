Both, it would turn out, were ideal introductions to a new era for the artist. “Debí Tirar Más Fotos" is rooted in música jíbara and other Puerto Rican folkloric musical styles but works to evolve them. That's found in the salsas “Baile Inolvidable" and “La Mudanza," or the opening track “NuevaYol,” a love letter to New York that weaves dembow into a sample of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico’s “Un Verano en Nueva York." It shouts out both Willie Colón and Toñita, the matriarch one of the city's last-standing Puerto Rican social clubs.

The shared language of Puerto Rico's traditions transformed into Bad Bunny's present exists in his collaborations, too. He features talent from his homeland like the band Chuwi, Dei V, Omar Courtz, Pleneros de la Cresta, and the next-generation superstar RaiNao, one woman at the forefront of the changing face of urbano.

Those listeners eager to hear more politically motivated songs a la “El Apagón" won't be disappointed, either. There's “Turista" and the affecting “Lo Que Pasó a Hawaii," where Bad Bunny sings “No quiero que pase contigo lo que pasó a Hawaii," (“I don’t want what happened in Hawaii to happen to you,") a rallying cry for Puerto Rico's cultural autonomy.

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos” follows 2023’s “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” (“Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow”) and successfully detours from it. That record produced the ubiquitous, luxury-obsessed “Monaco" but failed to capture the summertime spirit of 2022 “Un Verano Sin Ti" — still Spotify's most-streamed album of all time. Instead, it saw Benito returning to the Latin trap of his debut, “X 100PRE." Perhaps the album was in an attempt to rekindle connection to his day one fans, though they've never left. At the time, with its lack of reggaetón and obsession with the trials and tribulations of fame, critics worried one of the world’s biggest artists had abandoned his island for the glittery promises of Hollywood.

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos" should immediately alleviate any concerns. It is an album for his loyalists and new listeners alike, but most importantly, it is one of Bad Bunny's best because it does what he has always done best: “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” celebrates the music at the heart of Puerto Rico and brings it to the world.