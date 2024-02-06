Jason Isbell unplugged can still electrify.

An excellent bandleader, guitarist and singer, Isbell is first and foremost a songwriter, and that skill takes center stage on his new album, “Foxes in the Snow,” which will be released Friday. It’s Isbell’s first solo acoustic album, and his first album since 2013 without his band, the 400 Unit.

Accompanied by only his 1940 Martin acoustic guitar, Isbell sorts through romantic relationships. He sounds like someone trying to find his bearings. There’s blood on the tracks.

That’s not surprising given that the album is Isbell’s first since his breakup with singer-songwriter Amanda Shires after more than a decade of marriage. Some of the material sounds powerfully autobiographical, and that’s especially true on the chorus of “Gravelweed."

“I was gravelweed and I needed you to raise me / You couldn’t reach me once I felt like I was raised,” he sings. "And now that I live to see my melodies betray me / I’m sorry the love songs all mean different things today.”

Yes, the 2013 fan favorite “Cover Me Up," written for Shires, does sound different now.