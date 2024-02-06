Movie Review: 'The Gorge' is ridiculous

In the movies, we’ve had green valleys, haunted hills and grand canyons. But only now has the time arrived for a long-overshadowed land formation. “The Gorge,” a preposterous new videogame-like thriller, at least succeeds in, um, gorging on this often-overlooked geological feature.

The gorge in question, to be fair, is a beauty. In some northern forested wilderness sit two concrete towers, one for each side of a wide, foggy ravine encircled by sheer rock steeps. Two expert snipers – Levi ( Miles Teller ) from the U.S., and Drasa ( Anya Taylor-Joy ), placed by Russia — have been dropped off to man their respective stations.

Both are conscripts of a sort. Levi has been a private contractor for the military since being psychologically deemed unfit for service by the Marines. ( Sigourney Weaver plays the cryptic woman who hires him.) Drasa is Lithuanian. Each operates in the murky quasi-official world of covert military operations. All they know is that they’re to be at this ultra-classified post for a year, part of an annual rotation. Their main job is to shoot anything that comes out of the chasm below.

What’s inside? The guy Levi is replacing thinks it could a portal to hell. “The Gorge,” directed by Scott Derrickson (“Doctor Strange,” “The Black Phone”) from a script by Zach Dean (“The Tomorrow War,” “Fast X”), unpeels these mysteries in a film that, if it wanted to, could be a very atmospheric post-Cold War parable, a kind of kaiju-in-the-ground thriller, about deep-buried military secrets.

That may be the backdrop, but “The Gorge” wants to be something else, too. It wants to be a love story. Taking after the hybrid DNA horrors that emerge from below, “The Gorge” mixes rom-com with sci-fi, with mostly ridiculous results. This is the rare movie to boast both horse-riding tree-zombies (that’s what I said) and so, so many T.S. Eliot references.

There is good preposterous and bad preposterous. “The Gorge” — which I’m happy to report features the line “The gorge is exposed!” — may find some believers on both sides of that gulf. The production quality is well above the grade of its script, with cinematography by Dan Laustsen (Guillermo del Toro’s regular DP) and a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (coming off their incredible 2024 of “Challengers” and “Queer” ).