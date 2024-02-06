“Blitz,” set in London during World War II, might technically be Steve McQueen ’s first war movie. But struggle and survival has long marked the filmmaker’s tough and tortured work.

No matter the circumstance — slavery in “12 Years a Slave,” the 1960s-1980s London of West Indian immigrants in “Small Axe,” the Irish hunger strike of “Shame” — McQueen has been drawn to moments of history less for their dramatic extremes than for how they test the morality of those in and around the fight. Did they turn a blind eye? Did they risk themselves? Do we remember?

McQueen’s films tend to ask questions — often uncomfortable ones. That’s been true in his nonfiction work, too. His 2023 short film “Grenfell” captured the aftermath of the tragic Grenfell Tower blaze. Last year’s “Occupied City” compared present-day street addresses in Amsterdam to what happened in those precise locations during the Nazi occupation of WWII.

In that film, McQueen juxtaposed past and present, death and life, and some of the same collisions are found in the 1940-set “Blitz,” which opens Friday in theaters and streams Nov. 22 on Apple TV+. It’s told largely from the perspective of a 9-year-old boy, George (Elliott Heffernan), whose single mother, Rita (a steely Saoirse Ronan ), has made the anguished decision to send him to the countryside with thousands of other schoolchildren fleeing the Blitz.

A year into the war, the bombing is already intense, and so is the questionable nature of how some are responding to the omnipresent danger and the loosening of order. The film opens in a fiery blaze as firefighters wrestle with an out-of-control hose, and a mass of people rush toward the underground to take cover from the bombers overhead. Outside the station, the gates are locked, and the nearby police refuse to open them. It’s an early hint that McQueen’s treatment of the war will be more complicated and unsparing than the average WWII drama.

“Blitz” properly gets underway once Rita leaves George at the train station. The parting is bitter (“I hate you,” George says on the platform) only because their bond is so evidently strong. It’s not long once aboard the train that George sees a chance to flee and hops off. “Blitz” proceeds as George’s odyssey in trying to get home.

It’s an awkwardly condensed tale — the film takes place over one day but feels like a lifetime — that clunkily cuts between George and Rita. “Blitz” feels stuck between a conventional war drama and something more adventurous and probing. It doesn’t coalesce the way McQueen’s best work does, but the frictions that drive “Blitz” make it a singular and sporadically moving experience.