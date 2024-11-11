All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Arts & EntertainmentNovember 11, 2024

Movie Review: 'Red One' tries to supersize the Christmas movie

'Red One' attempts to supersize the Christmas movie with a superhero-like Santa and a CGI spectacle. Despite its A-list cast, the film struggles to deliver charm amid its overstuffed plot.

JAKE COYLE, Associated Press
This image released by Prime shows Dwayne Johnson, left, and Chris Evans in a scene from "Red One." (Frank Masi/Prime via AP)
This image released by Prime shows Dwayne Johnson, left, and Chris Evans in a scene from "Red One." (Frank Masi/Prime via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image released by Prime shows a scene from "Red One." (Frank Masi/Prime via AP)
This image released by Prime shows a scene from "Red One." (Frank Masi/Prime via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image released by Prime shows a scene from "Red One." (Frank Masi/Prime via AP)
This image released by Prime shows a scene from "Red One." (Frank Masi/Prime via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image released by Prime shows Kristofer Hivju, left, and Dwayne Johnson in a scene from "Red One." (Frank Masi/Prime via AP)
This image released by Prime shows Kristofer Hivju, left, and Dwayne Johnson in a scene from "Red One." (Frank Masi/Prime via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ah, the Christmas movie. That old chestnut. That cozy perennial pastime where — let’s just pick one scene from “Red One” — Dwayne Johnson, playing Santa’s body guard, faces off with a witch-possessed mercenary (Nick Kroll) and ice-sword-wielding CGI snowmen on the sandy beaches of Aruba. Can’t you just taste the eggnog?

Such are the ugly-sweater clashes of “Red One,” a big-budget gambit to supersize the Christmas movie. Countless movies before have wrestled with who Santa is. Does he really exist? But “Red One” is the first one to answer doubters with a superhero-like St. Nick who runs his North Pole operation like the army, who bench presses and counts carbs and who, given that he’s played by J.K. Simmons, looks like he could teach one heck of a jazz class.

There is ample time during “Red One,” which opens in theaters Thursday, to ponder who, exactly, put a Marvel-ized Santa on their wish list. The movie, directed by the “Jumanji” reboot filmmaker Jake Kasdan and scripted by the veteran “Fast & Furious” screenwriter Chris Morgan, was conceived by producer Hiram Garcia as the start of a holiday franchise for Amazon MGM Studios — presumably to satisfy those who have pined for a Christmas movie but with, you, know, more military industrial complex.

“Red One,” which is brightened by its other A-list star, Chris Evans, is a little self-aware about its own inherent silliness. But not nearly enough. There is a better, funnier movie underneath all the CGI gloss. But overwhelmed by effects and overelaborate world building (there are trolls, ogres and a headless horsemen here, all loosely connected as mythical creatures), “Red One” feels like an unwanted high-priced Christmas present.

“I love the kids. It’s the grown-ups that are killing me.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

So announces Callum Drift (Johnson), a long-serving security operative for Santa. He’s not an elf but a member of ELF, Enforcement Logistics and Fortification. (Don’t you just feel the holiday cheer welling up inside?) But after years, even centuries on the job, Callum’s faith in Christmas traditions is waning. For the first time, those on the naughty list outnumber the nice. On a mall visit two days before Christmas, he looks despondently at adults bickering over presents, if not outright stealing them.

Callum and other operatives with earpieces shuttle Santa (“Red One” in their secret service-styled lingo) in a fleet of Suburbans to his sleigh, which, while pulled by reindeer, moves more like a spaceship. Back at the North Pole — picture a sort of wintery Abu Dhabi — Santa is kidnapped. The culprits leave only spilt milk behind. The ensuing hunt, overseen by the chief of a special ops group protecting mystical beings (Lucy Liu), leads immediately to a hacker who helped an anonymous client geolocate Santa.

The for-hire hacker, Jack O’Malley (Evans) is a deadbeat dad to his son (Wesley Kimmel), and, we’re informed, a “level-four naughty-lister.” Evans might be most famous for his Captain America, but smarmy smart-aleck (like in “Knives Out”) is really his wheelhouse. And he gives “Red One” some comic energy as it transitions into a sort of buddy comedy with him and Johnson.

But “Red One” keeps overdoing it. As they race to rescue Santa before Christmas Eve, the hunt brings in the villainous Christmas Witch, Gryla (Kiernan Shipka) and Krampus (Kristofer Hivju), here defined as Santa's brother. The sensation, with these characters and others, is of stuffing too much into an already gaudy stocking, and yet somehow forgetting to add any charm.

“Red One” comes off a little like the holiday version of “Cowboys and Aliens" — enough so to make you nostalgic for leaner tales about folkloric figures starring Johnson, like “The Tooth Fairy.” But if we're to have every possible brand of Christmas movie, it seems a shame that when the phrase “The North Pole has been taken!” Gerard Butler is nowhere to be seen.

“Red One,” an Amazon MGM Studios release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for action, some violence, and language. Running time: 133 minutes. One and a half stars out of four.

Advertisement
Related
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 11
Movie Review: 'Gladiator II,' with Denzel Washington, goes b...
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 10
'Saturday Night Live' to Trump: 'We've been with you all alo...
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 8
Beyoncé leads the 2025 Grammy noms, becoming the most nomina...
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 7
Unexpectedly, news outlets wind up having a relatively tradi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Movie Review: The Washington family tells a ghost story in August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson’
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 6
Movie Review: The Washington family tells a ghost story in August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson’
Movie Review: In Andrea Arnold's 'Bird,' a gritty fairy tale doesn't take flight
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 6
Movie Review: In Andrea Arnold's 'Bird,' a gritty fairy tale doesn't take flight
Music Review: Whitney Houston is some singer on live 'The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban)'
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 6
Music Review: Whitney Houston is some singer on live 'The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban)'
Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play Buccaneers after wrapping US leg of Eras Tour
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 5
Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play Buccaneers after wrapping US leg of Eras Tour
Music Review: State Champs’ self-titled album is enjoyable, quintessential, predictable pop-punk
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 4
Music Review: State Champs’ self-titled album is enjoyable, quintessential, predictable pop-punk
Movie Review: 'Heretic' is a fascinating mix of high discourse, gore and a shifty Hugh Grant
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 4
Movie Review: 'Heretic' is a fascinating mix of high discourse, gore and a shifty Hugh Grant
Book Review: Sy Montgomery shares ‘What the Chicken Knows’ in new mini hardcover
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 4
Book Review: Sy Montgomery shares ‘What the Chicken Knows’ in new mini hardcover
Photo Gallery: More photos from Cape Comic Con 2024
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 4
Photo Gallery: More photos from Cape Comic Con 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy