Celebrate Valentine's Day this year with “Captain America: Brave New World,” a highly processed, empty calorie, regret-later candy of a movie.

We're nearing the end of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with predictable and underwhelming returns. “Captain America: Brave New World” feels like it's just treading water, wasting Anthony Mackie in his first cinematic outing as his “Hamlet”-like Captain America.

The story by Rob Edwards, Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson gathers familiar Marvel characters and blends them into a White House conspiracy-meets-international violent face-off in the Indian Ocean. Only Marvel in Phase Five could make that boring.

It lifts from “The Manchurian Candidate” and “Top Gun” and even pointlessly steals its title from Aldous Huxley. It cannibalizes from other Marvel movies, like the addition of a substance called Adamantium, much like Vibranium from Wakanda. There is a Kendrick Lamar song heard at the climactic end, but it’s not new; it’s from 2014.

We start with Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross — taking the role over from from the late William Hurt — in his first days as U.S. president. He insists he's changed from the days when he hunted down Hulk and was an all-around evil dude.

He approaches Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, and proposes a strategic union between the government and Captain America. “Work with me, Sam. We’ll show the world a better way forward.”

This is a dangerous idea — superheroes working for the government — and Cap is warned but still agrees. “Trust me. My eyes are wide open,” he reassures Danny Ramirez as his sidekick and fledgling new Falcon. (Cap's eyes may be open but yours may be slowly closing).