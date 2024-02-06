Kraven the Hunter can climb sheer walls like a gorilla, snatch fish out of streams like a bear and outrun deer. But there's something this slab of human beef can't do: Anchor a decent movie.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the titular hero in “Kraven the Hunter,” the sixth attempt in Sony's sputtering efforts to stock enemies for Spider-Man in movies that don't feature the webslinger. It's stuck in time, a callback to years ago when convoluted superhero origin stories were hot, and studios were dusting off even the poorest IP to tell stories.

The screenplay by Richard Wenk, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway attempts to build the backstory of Kraven but soon loses interest and begins adding origin stories for third-rate bad guys, like The Rhino and The Foreigner, before introducing Chameleon right at the end, as if another Kraven movie is coming. (Sony, make it stop).

Kraven, we learn, was born Sergei Kravinoff, the son of a Russian mobster who is turned into a superhero in a laughably weird plot twist. After being attacked by a lion on safari in Ghana, he's given a mystical botanical serum mixed with lion's blood and some mumbo jumbo about a tarot card. Clinically dead for three minutes, Kraven wakes up and is a world-class hunter. At least that's what he keeps saying.

“Hunting people down is kind of my thing,” he says. And later: “I am the greatest hunter on the planet.” Soon he's assassinating bad guys, but his motives aren't always clear. Hunting isn't exactly the same as infiltrating a high-security Siberian prison and killing a cartel boss.

Director J.C. Chandor has a very lose hand, never shaping a taut narrative or reining in his actors and sometimes letting scenes just sort of drop. The additional villains distract from what seems to be a meditation on masculinity, and the special effects are jerky and ludicrous, like a fistfight between Kraven and The Rhino — somehow still wearing pants — that prompted some laughter at a recent screening.

Part of the problem is that Kraven's powers aren't clearly defined. He’s supposed to use animal skills to hunt, but are there many four-legged predators out there proficient with a blow dart or a pen to the trachea? He hates poachers but wears a tooth necklace and a leather bomber jacket.