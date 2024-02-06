Ke Huy Quan plays a happy-go-lucky real estate agent named Marvin Gable whose past life as a hitman comes back to haunt him in “Love Hurts.” The action-comedy goes hard on elaborately choreographed fight sequences and violent, bloody deaths. Anything from a boba straw to a cookie cutter is fair game in these gruesome showdowns.

But while the derivative and cartoonish spectacle can be fun and impressive at times, “Love Hurts” just doesn’t work in the end, hampered by a lack of directorial vision, comedic pacing and an ensemble of caricatures instead of characters. “Love Hurts” may only run 83 minutes, but if you’ve seen the 2:41 trailer, you’ve kind of seen it all.

It had a lot going for it too, including two recent Oscar winners in Quan and “West Side Story’s”Ariana DeBose in the lead roles, a fine premise and a hoard of fun actors in the ensemble. Sean Astin plays Quan’s boss at the real estate agency, a stunty, nostalgia play for “Goonies” fans that actually gives the film a rare, touching, authentic moment, and Marshawn Lynch, who is proving himself to be a comedic gem no matter the material. But there’s something immensely off about the tone, which isn’t clever or silly enough to be funny, and its ham-fisted attempts to tie it to Valentine’s Day with various subplots about love, from the jaded assistant who falls for a poetry-writing goon to another hired thug who is trying to get his wife (who we never meet) back.

Poor Quan is the one who must do all the cringey voiceover, though he mostly comes out unscathed. As audiences saw in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” he’s great at switching believably between debonair fighter and tame nice guy, and he is undeniably compelling as a lead. He just needs a better movie around him.