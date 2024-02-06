There’s rage simmering inside Killian Maddox, the amateur bodybuilder portrayed by Jonathan Majors at the heart of the dark and stylized film “Magazine Dreams.”

It’s a kind of “Taxi Driver” for the incel age, a harrowing portrait of untreated mental illness, violence, false idols, steroids and male loneliness. There was, from the beginning, lots to discuss and debate in the fabric of “Magazine Dreams.” But in the two years since it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, it was also eclipsed by the very real-life travails of its star, who was convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend.

In January 2023, “Magazine Dreams” had an exciting future with Oscar hopes for Majors. Searchlight Pictures won the distribution rights, reportedly over the likes of Neon and Sony Pictures Classics. And Majors was skyrocketing to the top, with big roles in “Creed III” and as Marvel’s new main villain, Kang. But two months later, he was arrested. By that December, Majors was found guilty of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation and fired by Marvel. A month later, “Magazine Dreams” was without distribution. Majors has, throughout it all, maintained his innocence.

The film was eventually picked up by Briarcliff Entertainment, the same distributor who jumped in to release the young Donald Trump movie “The Apprentice” after the rest of the entertainment business shied away from it. “The Apprentice” went on to get Oscar nominations for its two stars.

But there’s a different kind of stigma around “Magazine Dreams,” which is why this review has also been a bit eclipsed by what's happened in Majors' life. It’s a film about a man teetering on the edge of violence, about the relentless pursuit of greatness — and it is deeply uncomfortable watching his descent.

His simplistic devotion to one wild goal may be his undoing in a world that just doesn’t care about him. This is not the movie that any public relations professional would choose as a “comeback role.” Yet it’s impossible to deny the monumental ferocity of Majors’ performance, from his full transformation to his unsettling ability to show the pain behind (most of) the psychotic actions.