Movie Review: In 'My Dead Friend Zoe,' a dark comedy about PTSD

This is an often breezy and funny movie for what, on paper, is a difficult and dark story. But the comic tone of “My Dead Friend Zoe” is, itself, a spirited rejection to not just the heaviness of many films about veterans but of the grief that can consume those who have dealt with loss and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Throughout the film, Zoe appears only to Merit, ala Brad Pitt in “Fight Club,” singing alongside her as she drives or impatiently waiting for Merit to come home from a run. Whether this, following some unspecified end to Zoe, is a healthy thing or not for Merit is increasingly in doubt. Merit needs to cling to her friend, or her memory of her. But Zoe also rolls her eyes at any suggestion of talking through her feelings. Zoe, as an apparition, is both the cause and relief to her pain.

There are a few other points of view, courtesy of two of our finest actors. Freeman plays the counselor of Merit’s mandatory group sessions. He refuses to let Zoe coast. To pressure her to share and participate, he threatens withholding Zoe's certification.

Meanwhile, Merit’s grandfather, Dale (Harris), a Vietnam vet, has just been diagnosed with early Alzheimer’s. Merit is tasked with keeping an eye on him at his rural lakeside cabin and helping him into a retirement community — a prospect that infuriates him. As Merit’s original inspiration for joining the army, Dale — stubborn and tight-lipped — epitomizes an earlier generation of soldier.

In toggling between the present and wartime flashbacks, “My Dead Friend Zoe” is sometimes a bumpy ride. The interplay between Merit and Zoe also shifts, beginning more like a buddy comedy and veering toward horror-film haunting, especially when Merit hesitantly agrees to a date with a worker at the prospective retirement home (Utkarsh Ambudkar).

But the movie’s earnestness carries it through these less smooth moments. So does the cast. Any opportunity to see Freeman or Harris, still at the top of their games, is a chance to be treasured. Freeman is typically sage and Harris characteristically fiery. But the leads are even better. Morales is at her finest as a cynical soldier, devoted to her friend but little else. And with compelling poise, Martin-Green ("The Walking Dead") carries a movie that at times can feel scattershot but never not sincere.

“My Dead Friend Zoe,” a Briarcliff Entertainment release, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for language. Running time: 101 minutes. Three stars out of four.