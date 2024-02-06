Movie Review: Hit man pic ‘Old Guy’ has style, but it’s no bull's-eye

A boomer hit man is given a nightmare final assignment to train his own Gen Z replacement in Simon West’s lifeless action-comedy “Old Guy.”

Christoph Waltz’s Danny Dolinski is the one at an unwelcome crossroads in the film. He’s only partially healed from a hand injury that’s rendered him dependent on pills and unable to aim a gun as well as he used to. Dolinski also seems to be in the throes of a full crisis: We meet him not on the job, or even in flashback to his pre-injury glory, but out clubbing. The next morning, Dolinski emerges in a bathrobe to gaze proudly upon the several much younger women who have spent the night.

But a room full of scantily clothed model-types who seem to be there willingly is only a temporary balm for poor Dolinski. While he might still be a viable specimen for the 20-something party girls of London, his game does not hold the same appeal in the workplace. Soon he’ll be getting the dreaded “we’re going younger” talk from his boss, and she’s talking about him, not his love interests. This is a guy who is certain he’s got a lot left to give in the assassin game, and not as a mentor to a “hitman prodigy,” as Cooper Hoffman’s character Wihlborg is described.

Is a familiar conceit like the wise veteran and the cocksure newcomer tired or a classic? Well, it’s all in the execution. And “Old Guy,” stylishly filmed though it may be, is not one of the better attempts, likely hampered by the script from Greg Johnson. Generational clashes should be easy enough comedic fodder for a screenwriter and two capable actors, but here it lands with a thud. One likes to drink! The other doesn’t even like to be around alcohol! The more serious ethical questions about hitman etiquette are similarly inelegant. Take this gem from Wihlborg: “Where I come from one does what one needs to do to survive. That includes killing a kid.”