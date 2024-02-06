It is a truth universally acknowledged, as Bridget Jones herself might write in her diary, that at the end of any Bridget Jones movie, our heroine has triumphed over all doubts and obstacles and is finally happy.

With a man. Well, so far, with one particular man: Mark Darcy, the stuffy-yet-dashing man of her dreams.

This, dear viewer, is not a spoiler for the new fourth movie, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.” In fact, if you’ve seen the trailer, you'll know that Bridget (Renée Zellweger, still pretty delightful), who finally married Mark at the end of the third film, is now a widow.

We’re not supposed to divulge exactly what happens next. But remember, folks, this is a classic romantic comedy franchise. Rom-coms can be sad and deep, but they still need to be romantic.

What makes “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” especially enjoyable, then — and the best since the 2001 original — is not that Bridget finds a way yet again to triumph over doubts and obstacles. It’s that she still makes us care so darned much.

How does she do it after all these years? All I know is, I was rooting harder for her at the end of this film than I was with the others, even the original where she's kissing Mark in the snowy street in underwear and sneakers.

There are various possible explanations. One is Zellweger herself, who has brought her character gracefully into her 50s, retaining Bridget's goofiness and deep-set optimism while reflecting hard-won life experience.

And there are subtle changes to the equation. The relationships in this latest film are more interesting — old ones and new.

Bridget’s relationship with herself is more interesting, too — and healthier. Sure, she can swig a full bottle of Chardonnay on a bad night. But the smoking is gone, and so, thank heavens, is the ridiculous weight obsession — a phenomenon that hit its nadir in the icky final line of the second film, with Bridget saying yes, you can find happiness, even if you “have a bottom the size of two bowling balls.”

Nothing like that in this latest installment, directed by Michael Morris based on Helen Fielding’s novel (Fielding also co-wrote the script), which begins four years into Bridget's widowhood. She's living in a lovingly cluttered home in Hampstead with her kids, Billy and Mabel.

Bridget is getting dressed for a rare night at a dinner party, awaiting the sitter. That sitter is ... Daniel Cleaver himself, back for the fourth film after missing the third, which contained his funeral. (He wasn’t dead!) Hugh Grant is less adorable than in the beginning, more grizzled, still slightly creepy but more vulnerable — and a devoted friend.