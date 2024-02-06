“Iris, wake up!”

Early in “Companion,” lovely Iris and her nerdy-nice boyfriend Josh are driving to a secluded lake house for a stay with friends. Iris wakes from a nap and lovingly tells Josh she was dreaming about him. They reminisce about how they first met at the supermarket. All those oranges tumbling onto the floor! Ha ha.

In 20 minutes, absolutely everything about this sweet scene will be turned on its head in a terrifying and sinister manner. You will be surprised and shocked. Unless you saw the trailer, which reveals the whole thing.

And so we begin with a dilemma, dear moviegoer. “Companion,” an exceedingly clever and entertaining sci-fi-horror-thriller-comedy by Drew Hancock in his feature debut, has more twists and turns than a corkscrew. But it’s utterly impossible to write about the film without revealing the first of those twists.

So if you like coming in totally cold to a movie, then we’re sorry to see you go, but stop reading! Otherwise, stay with us — we promise there'll be more surprises to come.

Moving on: Iris (Sophie Thatcher) and Josh (Jack Quaid) arrive at the estate. A nervous Iris stops at the door, worried that Josh’s friends won’t like her. He urges her to simply brighten up and act happy.

Kat (Megan Suri), Josh’s ex, greets them. She is gorgeous, and frosty to Iris. Eli (Harvey Guillén) and his handsome boyfriend Patrick (Lukas Gage) are nicer. Then there's Sergey (Rupert Friend), Kat’s aloof Russian boyfriend — sugar daddy, really — and owner of the house. The password to his devices is Stalin’s birthday, which tells you something.

Things get dark, quickly. The next morning, someone dies. They will not be the first — this is a horror movie. And suddenly Iris, caked in blood, finds out what everyone else knows about her, but she did not: She’s a robot. Well, a sex bot. A custom “companion” programmed by Josh to be as docile as he wants. He can even control the level of her intelligence.