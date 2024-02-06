Some were upset about playing time. Others just needed a change of scenery. In a lot of cases, it was a matter of cold, hard cash — either the money they would get by going elsewhere, or the money they never got at the place they were at.

With the transfer portal open, and more than 1,000 players potentially on the move, now is a good time to look at some of the biggest winners and losers from last year's round of what is essentially college football free agency.

In this, the College Football Playoff edition, we'll look at players who either left CFP teams for a new start, or turned their new school into one of this season's lucky 12.

Winners

WR Isaiah Bond, Alabama to Texas: When Nick Saban left the Crimson Tide, Bond decided it was time to go, too. With no certainty about what Alabama would become, he knew going to the Longhorns would give him a spot in a big-time offense. Stats: 33 receptions, 532 yards, five touchdowns.

RB Trevor Etienne, Florida to Georgia: He moved to Florida’s archrival, but Etienne said he saw the uncertainty around the Gators rebuild and instead “decided to bet on myself and take a chance somewhere else.” Stats: 571 yards, nine TDs.

QB Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma to Oregon: When Gabriel’s draft status didn’t appear as good as he was hoping, he decided to use his sixth year of eligibility. OU coach Brent Venables said he was surprised when Gabriel told him he wanted to transfer to be closer to home (Hawaii). Neither the Ducks nor Gabriel has lost since. Stats: 3,558 yards, 28 TDs, 6 interceptions.

QB Will Howard, Kansas State to Ohio State: With one more year of eligibility, Howard made the decision to go to a school with a more traditional passing offense, and one where he’d have a better chance to be a title contender. Check and check. Stats: 2,860 yards, 27 TDs, 8 INTs.

QB Sam Leavitt, Michigan State to Arizona State: Leavitt played sparingly as a freshman and the Spartans fired coach Mel Tucker, who had recruited the QB. Tucker’s replacement, Jonathan Smith, came from Oregon State, which sealed the deal because Smith never offered Leavitt even though Leavitt went to high school in Portland. Stats: 2,663 yards, 24 TDs, five INTs.

QB Riley Leonard, Duke to Notre Dame: Leonard’s 2023 got off to a great start, with a win over Clemson and an 4-0 record. Then, he got hurt. Then, his coach left. When Notre Dame became an option, it was a no-brainer. Stats: 2,092 yards, 16 TDs, five INTs.

QB Kurtis Rourke, Ohio to Indiana: Rourke had one season of eligibility left and new Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti came calling. Cignetti was trying to start something at a school with zero football tradition and Rourke decided to move up to the Big Ten. Stats: 2,827 yards, 27 TDs, four INTs.