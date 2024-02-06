ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A Republican committeeman has asked a judge to stop early voting in Missouri’s third-largest county until it allows “watchers” or "challengers” to observe the polls.

Early voting will continue in St. Charles County until a judge issues a decision, the county’s elections director, Kurt Bahr, and Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said. Early voting locations in the Republican-leaning suburban county near St. Louis were open Thursday, a day after Travis Allen Heins filed for his injunction.

A court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.

This is the first presidential election in which Missouri has had no-excuse absentee voting.

Under state law, each political party on the ballot can designate a “challenger” for every polling place on Election Day. For absentee voting, challengers are allowed at locations where ballots are counted.