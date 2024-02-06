ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two Missouri police officers were indicted separately this week and accused of similar crimes — pulling over women and searching their phones to find nude photos.

The indictments of former Missouri State Highway Patrol officer David McKnight on Tuesday and former Florissant, Missouri, officer Julian Alcala on Wednesday were unrelated, but the indictments spelled out similar allegations. Both men face federal charges accusing them of depriving the rights of several women, and destroying evidence.

A July 2021 release from the Highway Patrol says McKnight, 39, of Sikeston had been appointed to Troop E, Zone 7, covering Mississippi, New Madrid and Scott counties. The release said McKnight is a graduate of Scott County Central High School and had formerly worked as a patrol officer for Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

McKnight victimized nine women between September 2023 and Aug. 19, his indictment said. Typically, according to the indictment, he would pull over a woman for a traffic violation and tell her he needed to look at her phone to either verify identity or confirm insurance coverage.

David McKnight

McKnight searched the phones and used his own phone to photograph nude pictures he found, the indictment said.

McKnight was arrested by patrol investigators on Aug. 21 and resigned five days later, patrol Capt. Scott White said in an email.

White declined to discuss McKnight's case but said that patrol employees “are held to high standards and if it is determined that those standards were not met, they are held accountable.”