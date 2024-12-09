All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
APtoReviewDecember 9, 2024

Missouri companies sue to stop a law that raises minimum wage and requires paid sick leave

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri business groups announced Monday that they have filed a lawsuit to try to stop a

SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press
FILE - Protesters march around a McDonald's restaurant, Nov. 29, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo., as part of a national day of protest organized by Fight for $15 and United We Stand movements, seeking higher hourly wages, including for workers at fast-food restaurants and airports. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP, file)
FILE - Protesters march around a McDonald's restaurant, Nov. 29, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo., as part of a national day of protest organized by Fight for $15 and United We Stand movements, seeking higher hourly wages, including for workers at fast-food restaurants and airports. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri business groups announced Monday that they have filed a lawsuit to try to stop a voter-approved law that will raise the state's minimum wage and require employers to give workers paid sick leave.

The powerful Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, restaurant and grocers associations say the law violates a state constitutional requirement that ballot measures only address one issue because it included the minimum wage increase and paid sick leave.

The law increase the state's minimum wage from the current $12.30 an hour to $13.75 in January and $15 in 2026. It gives workers up to seven paid sick days per year starting in May.

Leaders of the minimum-wage campaign said businesses are trying to undo the will of voters.

“Missouri’s working class, in lockstep with allies across the state, went to the ballot box on Nov. 5 to overwhelmingly voice our need for paid sick days and fair wages in a free and fair election,” said Terrence Wise, of the Fight for 15. “It’s sickening to me that corporations are trying to steal our victory away and quiet the will of the voters who made this win possible.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The business groups asked the Missouri Supreme Court to find the law unconstitutional.

“While Proposition A is bad policy and will have extreme and detrimental effects on Missouri’s businesses, that is not the basis of this action,” the petition states. “Instead, the election irregularities and the constitutional violations are so significant that the election results must be overturned and Proposition A must be declared invalid.”

Business groups also argue that voters were misled about how much the law will cost local governments and which companies and workers it will apply to.

For example, government employees and workers at businesses that make less than $500,000 a year are exempt from the paid sick leave entitlements. A short summary of the ballot measure provided to voters did not describe all exempt employees.

No hearings have been scheduled yet for the lawsuit.

Advertisement
Related
APtoReviewDec. 9
Meditation can reduce stress – but the pressure to overwork ...
APtoReviewDec. 8
Analysis: Collapse of Syria's Assad is a blow to Iran's 'Axi...
APtoReviewDec. 7
Analysis: At dueling Mideast forums, officials ask what will...
APtoReviewDec. 7
Election Day has long passed. In some states, legislatures a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man accused of buying gun later found at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting sentenced
APtoReviewDec. 7
Man accused of buying gun later found at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting sentenced
What to know about abortion access in Missouri
APtoReviewDec. 6
What to know about abortion access in Missouri
Movie Review: A wordless Latvian cat parable about climate change is the year's best animated movie
APtoReviewDec. 6
Movie Review: A wordless Latvian cat parable about climate change is the year's best animated movie
NFL's next coaching cycle will feature an impressive list of candidates: Analysis
APtoReviewDec. 6
NFL's next coaching cycle will feature an impressive list of candidates: Analysis
Movie Review: Brave, mesmerizing Amy Adams triumphs over frustratingly odd script in ‘Nightbitch’
APtoReviewDec. 5
Movie Review: Brave, mesmerizing Amy Adams triumphs over frustratingly odd script in ‘Nightbitch’
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield reverses decision to put a time limit on anesthesia
APtoReviewDec. 5
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield reverses decision to put a time limit on anesthesia
Music Review: CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry makes feminist pop on debut solo album, 'Vicious Creature'
APtoReviewDec. 5
Music Review: CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry makes feminist pop on debut solo album, 'Vicious Creature'
Music Review: Blackpink K-pop star Rosé's debut solo album 'Rosie' is heartfelt, but slightly sleepy
APtoReviewDec. 4
Music Review: Blackpink K-pop star Rosé's debut solo album 'Rosie' is heartfelt, but slightly sleepy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy