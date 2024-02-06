Meditation can reduce stress – but the pressure to overwork remains

Eds: This story was supplied by The Conversation for AP customers. The Associated Press does not guarantee the content.

Jaime L Kucinskas, Hamilton College

(THE CONVERSATION) Overwork and burnout are affecting many Americans.

The American Psychological Association’s 2023 Work and Well-being Survey found that 77% of Americans suffered from workplace stress. Over half of the respondents reported symptoms of burnout, which ranged from emotional exhaustion to wanting to quit.

Many Americans feel under constant pressure to get ahead and are not able to take a break. Employees report that their workplaces do not encourage mental health or work-life balance.

As a result, an increasing number of Americans have turned to meditation. Some use it to take a break at work, others to refocus, or more generally to promote better mental health.

In my book “The Mindful Elite,” I tracked the growth of the mindfulness movement from 1979 until 2015. I spoke with over 100 meditators who run 61 mindful programs and organizations that bring mindfulness to secular workplaces and schools across the country.

Many of them told me how meditation helped them approach their work and lives with more patience, empathy and self-reflection. Meditation, they said, helped alleviate stress and increased their attention and self-awareness. Other studies also affirm mindfulness can help people cope with anxiety, depression and pain. However, it remains worth asking: Are there limits – or even downsides – to bringing meditation to work?

Mindfulness as a panacea

Early mindfulness leaders were remarkably successful in spreading meditation across America. Jon Kabat-Zinn, a molecular biologist, began his mindfulness-based stress reduction program at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in 1979 to provide a complementary and alternative model of care for the chronically ill.

He hoped to share the “essence of Buddhist mindfulness,” as he has written, within “mainstream medicine.” Over 25,000 people have completed his mindfulness-based stress reduction program, and it continues to be taught around the world.

By 2022, meditation had become the most prevalent relaxation practice in the United States, with 18% of Americans adopting it. Many people use meditation to address a health issue, or turn to it in the absence of access to conventional medical care.

Meditation has become popular in offices and schools across North America and Europe. To fit into workweeks of busy professionals, meditation teachers often offer shorter entry-level practice sessions tailored to host organizations’ goals and busy schedules. Some schools even offer short 15-minute lessons.

Meditation instructors secularize and justify mindfulness as aiding health and performance in a cost-effective manner that serves the bottom line.

They also adapt it to make it appeal to those they work with. A trainer for law enforcement and the military explained: “It’s very mission-oriented in terms of my experiences in combat. … We basically designed a curriculum that would speak to these kinds of folks.” In his program, he did not talk about meditation or do “anything that they would consider weird or unusual.” He said he did not even use the word mindfulness.