All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
APtoReviewDecember 7, 2024

Man accused of buying gun later found at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting sentenced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 22-year-old Kansas City man accused of illegally purchasing a gun found after February’s

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Police clear the area following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
FILE - Police clear the area following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 22-year-old Kansas City man accused of illegally purchasing a gun found after February’s mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally has been sentenced to probation.

U.S. District Court Judge Howard Sachs sentenced Ronnel Williams Jr. to 5 years probation Thursday, The Kansas City Star reported.

Williams’ public defenders did not immediately respond to Associated Press calls and emails requesting comment Friday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Williams in July pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make false statements in the acquisition of a firearm.

Williams has said he lied in order to buy a gun for a 19-year-old who was too young to purchase the weapon legally. The man Williams bought the gun for faces the same charges and is set to be sentenced Dec. 12. The man has told police that the weapon was stolen from him.

Williams’ lawyer has said Williams has no connection to the parade shooters. The gun was found by law enforcement after the shooting.

The February shooting left one person dead and roughly two dozen others injured. Three people have been charged with murder.

Advertisement
Related
APtoReviewDec. 6
What to know about abortion access in Missouri
APtoReviewDec. 6
Movie Review: A wordless Latvian cat parable about climate c...
APtoReviewDec. 6
NFL's next coaching cycle will feature an impressive list of...
APtoReviewDec. 5
Movie Review: Brave, mesmerizing Amy Adams triumphs over fru...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield reverses decision to put a time limit on anesthesia
APtoReviewDec. 5
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield reverses decision to put a time limit on anesthesia
Music Review: CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry makes feminist pop on debut solo album, 'Vicious Creature'
APtoReviewDec. 5
Music Review: CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry makes feminist pop on debut solo album, 'Vicious Creature'
Music Review: Blackpink K-pop star Rosé's debut solo album 'Rosie' is heartfelt, but slightly sleepy
APtoReviewDec. 4
Music Review: Blackpink K-pop star Rosé's debut solo album 'Rosie' is heartfelt, but slightly sleepy
Review: In ‘Unstoppable,’ an inspirational, if formulaic sports drama about a wrestler with one leg
APtoReviewDec. 4
Review: In ‘Unstoppable,’ an inspirational, if formulaic sports drama about a wrestler with one leg
Biden administration backs off proposed overhaul of apprenticeship programs
APtoReviewDec. 4
Biden administration backs off proposed overhaul of apprenticeship programs
College football picks: 'Let's play two' a theme for handful of conference championship games
APtoReviewDec. 4
College football picks: 'Let's play two' a theme for handful of conference championship games
An ex-officer who died in an apparent suicide before his abuse trial was not supposed to have a gun
APtoReviewDec. 4
An ex-officer who died in an apparent suicide before his abuse trial was not supposed to have a gun
Judge to consider first lawsuit to overturn Missouri's near-total abortion ban
APtoReviewDec. 4
Judge to consider first lawsuit to overturn Missouri's near-total abortion ban
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy