PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona top officials certified the state’s election results Monday, including voters' approval of a measure that expands abortion access from 15 weeks to the point of fetal viability.

The victory for reproductive rights groups sets the stage for their next battle: challenging other laws on the books in Arizona they say are too restrictive. The 15-week cutoff, for example, allows exceptions only when the mother's life is at risk.

Absent a court order or legislative action, those laws will remain unchanged, even if they conflict with the voter-approved measure. Opponents of the constitutional amendment are preparing a defense.

For now, providers will have discretion in performing abortions beyond 15 weeks. Legal challenges are expected within days, Attorney General Kris Mayes said at a news conference celebrating expanded access.

"The position of the state of Arizona will be that we agree that abortion is legal in our state," Mayes said.

Arizona was one of five states where voters approved ballot measures in the 2024 general election to add the right to an abortion to their state constitutions. Nevada voters also approved an amendment, but they'll need to pass it again in 2026 for it to take effect. Another that bans discrimination on the basis of “pregnancy outcomes” prevailed in New York.

Abortion has long been an important political issue in the U.S., but it’s become a defining one since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade and cleared the way for states to ban or restrict access. Most Republican-controlled states have done so, and abortion rights groups have been pushing back through ballot measures. Earlier this year, Arizonans faced the possibility of living under a near-total abortion ban.

Chris Love, a spokesperson for Arizona for Abortion Access, said the constitutional amendment is the culmination of two years of hard work.