Amid one of its worst starts to a Spanish league and with its Singaporean owner enduring continued criticism by its fans, Valencia has had to turn its focus away from soccer.

The club is concentrated on helping those affected by the massive flash floods in the area that have killed more than 150 people in the worst natural disaster to hit Spain this century.

Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium, where the team was scheduled to host defending league champion Real Madrid on Saturday, has become a place to help the flood victims.

The game against Madrid was postponed on Thursday, as was the matchup between Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano. Three second-division matches scheduled to be played in the Valencia region were also postponed.

Valencia's game at Parla Escuela in the first round of the Copa del Rey was moved from Wednesday to Nov. 6. Other Copa matches in the region this week also were postponed.

“Valencia FC deem this the most appropriate measure due to the terrible consequences of (this) weather phenomenon experienced in the Valencia region, recommendations to avoid travel and the cut-off in communication to Madrid,” the club said after the Copa match was postponed.

Before the team practice on Wednesday, the squad observed a moment of silence at its training center in honor of the victims. Some of the team's players were absent because of the transportation difficulties caused by the storms.

The club said it joined forces with the Valencia Food Bank, and its stadium became “a deposit for food and basic needs.”

“Mestalla will be at the service of the city to cope with the emergency caused by the (floods)."

The death toll was expected to rise as an unknown number of people were still missing. Search efforts were ongoing and some vehicles with bodies were yet to be reached. The aftermath of the floods from late Tuesday to early Wednesday looked eerily similar to the damage left by a hurricane or tsunami, with cars piled up alongside uprooted trees and downed power lines.

Before the storms, Valencia was preparing to face a tough period of matches that began with Madrid’s visit and then a trip to Espanyol and a game against sixth-placed Real Betis.