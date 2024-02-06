All sections
APtoReviewDecember 3, 2024

Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce 2025 North American stadium tour

Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce the 2025 Grand National Tour, hitting 19 North American stadiums. Tickets go on sale Friday, with a pre-sale for Cash App Visa Card holders starting Thursday.

MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press
FILE - Kendrick Lamar performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada on July 7, 2017. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Kendrick Lamar performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada on July 7, 2017. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Kendrick Lamar performs at Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, April 16, 2017, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Kendrick Lamar performs at Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, April 16, 2017, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - SZA appears in the press room at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - SZA appears in the press room at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — “Not Like Us,” it's like them — Kendrick Lamar and SZA will hit the road together in 2025.

On Tuesday morning, Lamar and SZA announced the Grand National Tour, which will hit 19 stadiums across North America next spring and summer.

The news arrives less than two weeks after Lamar released his latest album, “GNX,” which features SZA on two tracks: “Luther” and the closer “Gloria.” In a review, AP described the album as leaning into the same creativity-juicing pride, self-righteous anger and supreme confidence that fueled the Grammy-nominated “Not Like Us” and won his feud with Drake: “I kill ‘em all before I let ’em kill my joy.”

The tour kicks off on April 19 in Minneapolis, then hits Houston; Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Philadelphia; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Seattle; Los Angeles; Glendale, Arizona; San Francisco; Las Vegas; St. Louis; Chicago; Detroit; Toronto; Hersey, Pennsylvania; and Washington, D.C.

Tickets go on sale Friday. A pre-sale for Cash App Visa Card holders will launch a day earlier.

