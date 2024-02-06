All sections
December 3, 2024

Kansas City Royals reach agreement with Diamond Sports Group to continue airing games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday they have a reached an agreement with Diamond Sports Group to continue broadcasting their games next season.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. throws out New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres at first during the first inning in Game 3 of an American League Division baseball playoff series, Oct. 9, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE - Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. throws out New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres at first during the first inning in Game 3 of an American League Division baseball playoff series, Oct. 9, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Royals are one of four Major League Baseball franchises that are part owners of their regional sports network.

The Royals are one of four Major League Baseball franchises that are part owners of their regional sports network.

Games will air on FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City. FanDuel took over naming rights for Diamond’s 16 regional sports networks last month after Diamond had an agreement with Bally since March 2021.

The Royals and Diamond offered a streaming package last season that saw more than 40,000 subscribers.

Diamond Sports Group, which had its bankruptcy reorganization plans approved last month, has agreements with seven teams for the 2025 season. Besides the Royals, Diamond will broadcast the Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Texas Rangers, whose deal expired in October, are assessing their options for next season after they announced they would not be partnering with Diamond.

Diamond also has the rights to 13 NBA and eight NHL teams.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

