KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday they have a reached an agreement with Diamond Sports Group to continue broadcasting their games next season.

The Royals are one of four Major League Baseball franchises that are part owners of their regional sports network.

Games will air on FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City. FanDuel took over naming rights for Diamond’s 16 regional sports networks last month after Diamond had an agreement with Bally since March 2021.

The Royals and Diamond offered a streaming package last season that saw more than 40,000 subscribers.