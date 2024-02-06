KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Before the Kansas City Chiefs made it to their third-straight Super Bowl berth, one player took to coaching a puppy for a different big game.

Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and his girlfriend, Nani Hinton, visited The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City in October to coach Parsnip, a 4-month-old mutt, to make his debut at Puppy Bowl XXI.

“I’m his coach. I am putting him through rigorous training,” Nnadi said at the time. “It’s a process, it’s a young kid, a lot of raw potential, but he’s going to be a star.”

“Puppy Bowl” debuted in 2005 as counterprogramming to the Super Bowl and also promotes pet adoption. The show features more than 100 canine entries from shelters and rescue groups across the U.S. Dogs score touchdowns on a makeshift football field by crossing a goal line with a toy.

When Parsnip came to the The Humane Society in August, he had a broken leg.

“Parsnip is a sweet little pup,” Sydney Mollentine, president and CEO of The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City said in October. “He’s been in our foster care for about eight weeks to get that broken leg healed. And as you can tell, he has no problems running around and working on that leg.”

Nnadi said Parsnip just needed to focus.

“You will see one little squirrel, he gone. He sees a little toy, he gone. He sees multiple people, he’s gone,” said Nnadi, who likes to refer to Parsnip as Parsnickety. “But the second we get that laser focus, he’s gonna be phenomenal.”