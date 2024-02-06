All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldNovember 5, 2024

Jason Kelce apologizes for cellphone incident at Ohio State-Penn State before Bucs-Chiefs game

Jason Kelce apologizes for spiking a fan's phone in a heated moment at the Ohio State-Penn State game, admitting he "greeted hate with hate" and pledging to uphold the golden rule in the future.

DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press
FILE - Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce prepares for his ESPN debut as a Monday Night Football Analyst before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bill and the New York Jets, Oct. 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis, File)
FILE - Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce prepares for his ESPN debut as a Monday Night Football Analyst before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bill and the New York Jets, Oct. 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce waits to suprise fans at an impromptu appearance at a pregame tailgate party of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Dan Gelston)
Retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce waits to suprise fans at an impromptu appearance at a pregame tailgate party of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Dan Gelston)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce greets fans at an impromptu appearance at a pregame tailgate party of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Dan Gelston)
Retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce greets fans at an impromptu appearance at a pregame tailgate party of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Dan Gelston)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Retired Eagles center Jason Kelce apologized during ESPN's pregame show Monday night after grabbing the phone of an unruly fan and spiking it to the ground before the Ohio State-Penn State game last weekend.

“In a heated moment, I decided to greet hate with hate,” Kelce said before ESPN's broadcast of the Buccaneers-Chiefs game featuring his brother, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. “I fell short this week.”

Jason Kelce was attending the Big Ten matchup between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions in State College, Pennsylvania, when the incident occurred. Video on social media showed him walking through a crowd near Beaver Stadium and fans asking for photos and fist bumps when one fan began to heckle him.

At that point, Kelce grabbed the fan's phone and threw it to the ground, then turned to confront the man dressed in Penn State attire. Another fan appeared to step between them before the altercation could escalate.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I think everybody has seen on social media what happened this week,” Kelce said on the ESPN broadcast. "Listen, I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it. In a heated moment I chose to greet hate with hate and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing, I really don’t. I don’t think it leads to discourse and it’s the right way to go about things. In that moment I fell down to a level that I shouldn’t have.

“The bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rule, that’s what I’ve always been taught,” he said. “I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 5
Penn State police investigate cellphone incident involving J...
WorldNov. 5
PHOTO COLLECTION: US Election 2024; Lines from east to west
WorldNov. 5
New York Philharmonic fires two players after accusations of...
WorldNov. 5
Election Day voting unfolds generally smoothly with some sca...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Israel's Netanyahu dismisses defense minister in surprise announcement
WorldNov. 5
Israel's Netanyahu dismisses defense minister in surprise announcement
Western officials suspect Russia was behind a plot to put incendiary packages on cargo planes
WorldNov. 5
Western officials suspect Russia was behind a plot to put incendiary packages on cargo planes
Ruby slippers from 'The Wizard of Oz' are for sale nearly 2 decades after they were stolen
WorldNov. 5
Ruby slippers from 'The Wizard of Oz' are for sale nearly 2 decades after they were stolen
NFL trade deadline: Lions get Za'Darius Smith, Cowboys add Jonathan Mingo
WorldNov. 5
NFL trade deadline: Lions get Za'Darius Smith, Cowboys add Jonathan Mingo
Bernie Marcus, The Home Depot co-founder and billionaire philanthropist, dies at 95
WorldNov. 5
Bernie Marcus, The Home Depot co-founder and billionaire philanthropist, dies at 95
PHOTO COLLECTION: US Election 2024 Offbeat Moments Election Day Nov. 5
WorldNov. 5
PHOTO COLLECTION: US Election 2024 Offbeat Moments Election Day Nov. 5
A week after Spain's floods, families hold out hope that loved ones are not among the dead
WorldNov. 5
A week after Spain's floods, families hold out hope that loved ones are not among the dead
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024
WorldNov. 5
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy