TURIN, Italy (AP) — It’s supposed to be the tournament where the year’s top eight players battle it out for one last prestigious trophy.

Only this year it was hardly a contest at the ATP Finals.

That's because Jannik Sinner’s game reached such a high level in Turin that his fellow competitors — all of them ranked in the top 10 — said “there’s nothing you can really do” because “he’s playing almost too good.”

“I go into these matches expecting him to hit incredible shots,” said Taylor Fritz, the American who had the misfortune of facing Sinner twice, losing both in the group stage and in Sunday’s final. “When it happens, you just tell yourself there’s nothing you can really do.”

Sinner didn't drop a set, matching Lendl in 1986

Sinner’s triumph followed his first two Grand Slam titles this year at the Australian Open and U.S. Open. He’s got a huge lead atop the rankings, is on an 11-match winning, has won 26 of his last 27 matches and has a 70-6 record overall this year.

In matches against No. 9 Alex de Minaur, No. 4 Fritz, No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in the group stage; then No. 6 Ruud in the semifinals and Fritz again in the final, Sinner didn’t drop a set — a feat last accomplished at the ATP Finals by Ivan Lendl in 1986. Nobody even got more than four games off him in a set.

Sinner, however, didn't face Carlos Alcaraz, the only player who beat him more than once this year.

Ruud described Sinner's shots as “missiles”

Ruud was blown away by Sinner’s level after playing him for the first time in three years.

“Everything in his game improved,” Ruud said. “He’s very serious about what he does. It’s inspiring. Even though he’s younger than me, I have a lot to learn from him.

“He’s playing almost too good for most of the opponents,” Ruud added.

Ruud, who only managed to win three games against Sinner in a 6-1, 6-2 rout, described the Italian’s shots as “missiles.”

“You feel like unless you hit a ball with really good depth or close to the sidelines — and even if you hit close to the sidelines but not fast enough — he’s going to rip it back at you,” Ruud said. “It’s stressful. For a split of a second every time before you hit a shot you know, ‘If I don’t get this right, I might be punished on the next shot.’”

Ruud says Sinner plays ‘faster’ than Djokovic and ‘doesn’t let you breathe'

Ruud was asked to compare Sinner's level to Novak Djokovic, the record 24-time Grand Slam champion who withdrew from the tournament this year due to injury.