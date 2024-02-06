MEXICO CITY (AP) — After six decades of devotion to the organ, Maestro Leo Krämer treats the instrument like an extension of himself. He doesn't even need to lay hands on it to hear in his mind how a song will sound.

“That’s why it’s called an organ,” Krämer said. “Because it’s alive.”

The 81-year-old German director and organist was the latest guest star of Mexico City’s Catholic cathedral, where he recently inaugurated a season of sacred music concerts.

Subsequent presentations will be announced by the Archdiocese’s social media channels. Throughout 2025, a diverse range of musicians, directors and choirs will play once a month. Krämer is expected to come back for the closing concert in December.

“Our goal is to position the cathedral as a space in which we can praise God and convey the taste for good music,” said Arturo Hernández, from the organizing committee of the music festival, during a recent press conference. “Within these walls, we can find marvelous works of art — paintings, sculptures — but musical expressions can sometimes go unnoticed.”

Not for Krämer, that is. In the 1980s, he performed a concert at the very same Cathedral and was beyond excited to make its two organs roar a second time.

“Each organ represents a nation’s culture,” he said. “It might be a single instrument, but it can be tremendously variable depending on its origin.”

Back home, in Germany, the touchstone moment for organ music came with Johann Sebastian Bach during the Baroque period, he said. And in Mexico, where the Indigenous lands were conquered in 1521, organ music arose from the nation's Spanish heritage.

“For a European musician like myself, entering a magnificent space as this cathedral, having the opportunity to play and listen to these historical instruments, is just fascinating.”

According to historian Kevin Valdez, the cathedral itself is special because it has two organs — one Mexican, one Spanish — and both survived a fire in 1967.

The wooden titans rest over the choir loft facing each other like 18th century twins. Their dimensions slightly differ with the Spanish one being the tallest, but together have more than 6,000 pipes capable of producing thousands of sound variations.

Since their construction, several composers have specifically written music to be played on the pair. And to this day, cathedral staff take care of its precious musical archive, which musicians worldwide, like Krämer, revere.

Unlike violinists or trumpeters who bring their instruments with them, Krämer encounters new organs as he changes venues.

Days before each concert, he climbs the stairs to the organ's bench and keyboards, getting to know the instrument by allowing his fingers to dance freely.