KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The homes of Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were broken into within days of each other last month, law enforcement reports show.

“Obviously it’s frustrating, disappointing," Mahomes said before practice on Wednesday.

The break-ins, which were first reported by TMZ, happened just before and the day of the Chiefs’ 26-13 home victory over the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 7, as Kelce’s superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift watched from the stands. No injuries were reported in either case.

One day before the Monday night game, law enforcement was called to a home matching Mahomes' address in a private gated resort-like community in northwestern Cass County, just to the south of the city's metropolitan area.

Mahomes said he couldn’t provide many details because the investigation is ongoing. He described it as “something you don’t want to happen to anybody and obviously yourself.”

His name isn’t listed on the sheriff's office report, which The Associated Press obtained. The single-page document shows another person called just after midnight on Oct. 6 to report what was classified as a burglary. It didn't describe any missing items.