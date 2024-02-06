All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
APtoReviewDecember 3, 2024

Freedom is permanent for Missourian described as the longest-held wrongly incarcerated woman in US

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Years of legal wrangling have come to an end for a woman who spent 43 years behind bars for a killing that her attorneys argue was committed by a discredited police officer.

HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, Associated Press
FILE - Sandra Hemme, center, meets with family and supporters after she was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center, Friday, July 19, 2024, in Chillicothe, Miss. (HG Biggs/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)
FILE - Sandra Hemme, center, meets with family and supporters after she was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center, Friday, July 19, 2024, in Chillicothe, Miss. (HG Biggs/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Years of legal wrangling have come to an end for a woman who spent 43 years behind bars for a killing that her attorneys argue was committed by a discredited police officer.

A judge ruled Tuesday that Sandra Hemme can't be retried, the final step in a tumultuous journey to making her freedom permanent. Hemme had been the longest-held wrongly incarcerated woman known in the U.S., according to her legal team at the Innocence Project.

She was freed in July but under a cloud as Attorney General Andrew Bailey continued to argue that she should remain imprisoned. Last month, an appellate court found that some arguments raised by Bailey’s office bordered "on the absurd” and sided with the lower court judge that overturned her murder conviction. The ruling gave prosecutors 10 days to refile charges.

Once that time ran out, Hemme's attorneys filed a motion seeking her “unconditional release." They had no immediate comment on the decision to grant their request.

Hemme was being treated with heavy doses of antipsychotic drugs when she was first questioned about the 1980 murder of 31-year-old library worker Patricia Jeschke in St. Joseph. One of Hemme’s attorneys, Sean O’Brien, likened the drugs to a “chemical straightjacket” in an October hearing and said they raised questions about her ultimate confession.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

O’Brien also outlined evidence that was withheld that pointed to Michael Holman — a former police officer, who died in 2015. Evidence showed that Holman’s pickup truck was seen outside Jeschke’s apartment, that he tried to use her credit card, and that her earrings were found in his home.

Judge Ryan Horsman in Livingston County cited some of that evidence when he found that Hemme’s attorney had established “clear and convincing evidence” of “actual innocence.”

But Bailey asked the appellate court to review Horsman's decision, leading to a monthlong fight over whether she should be freed while that review took place. A circuit judge, an appellate court and the Missouri Supreme Court all agreed Hemme should be released, but she was still held behind bars as Bailey argued that she still had time to serve on decades-old prison assault cases.

Hemme walked free only after Horsman threatened to hold the attorney general’s office in contempt.

Now it is over. Tuesday's ruling from Horsman orders her “permanently and unconditionally discharged from custody.”

Advertisement
Related
APtoReviewDec. 3
Lawsuit seeks to undo 15-week abortion ban that conflicts wi...
APtoReviewDec. 3
Kansas City Royals reach agreement with Diamond Sports Group...
APtoReviewDec. 3
'Childless Cat Lady' Taylor Swift tops Yale list of 2024's m...
APtoReviewDec. 3
Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce 2025 North American stadium ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri man facing execution in the sexual assault and strangling of a 9-year-old girl
APtoReviewDec. 3
Missouri man facing execution in the sexual assault and strangling of a 9-year-old girl
Ex-Kansas detective accused of sexually assaulting Black women is dead, prosecutors say
APtoReviewDec. 2
Ex-Kansas detective accused of sexually assaulting Black women is dead, prosecutors say
Abnormal brain and childhood abuse make Missouri man unfit for execution, his lawyers say
APtoReviewDec. 2
Abnormal brain and childhood abuse make Missouri man unfit for execution, his lawyers say
Protecting QBs from violent late hits like the one that leveled Trevor Lawrence isn't easy: Analysis
APtoReviewDec. 2
Protecting QBs from violent late hits like the one that leveled Trevor Lawrence isn't easy: Analysis
Missouri's GOP attorney general says abortions after viability remain illegal under new amendment
APtoReviewNov. 29
Missouri's GOP attorney general says abortions after viability remain illegal under new amendment
Taylor Swift spends Black Friday amid sea of red as boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs face the Raiders
APtoReviewNov. 29
Taylor Swift spends Black Friday amid sea of red as boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs face the Raiders
Libraries are offering free health and wellness classes across the US
APtoReviewNov. 29
Libraries are offering free health and wellness classes across the US
Pope hopes to visit Turkey in 2025 to mark 1,700 years since the Council of Nicaea
APtoReviewNov. 28
Pope hopes to visit Turkey in 2025 to mark 1,700 years since the Council of Nicaea
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy