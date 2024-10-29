Since long before the advent of the internet, smartphones or social media, The Associated Press has delivered the results of elections in the United States. Our fundamental role in the American democracy – the single largest act of journalism in the world -- dates back to 1848 when we called the White House for Zachary Taylor.

Today, nearly two centuries later, the AP remains the gold standard for trusted information on election night.

As a nonpartisan, independent global news organization, our job is to provide fact-based information that helps voters make decisions at the ballot box. We have no political agenda or rooting interest – we are focused solely on getting it right.

The AP stands ready once again on Nov. 5 to accurately call races up and down the ballot, from president to Congress to state and local contests in all 50 states. We will declare winners in 5,000 contested races across the country without fear or favor, just based on the facts. In 2020, the AP was correct in every race call for president, governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House – and over 99.9% accurate overall. While we strive to report the results as quickly as possible, our primary focus is to get it right -- no matter how long it may take.

This important work is being done against the backdrop of an electorate that has become increasingly skeptical of election results. An AP-NORC poll from 2023 showed that just 44% of Americans say they are highly confident that votes in the 2024 presidential election will be counted accurately.