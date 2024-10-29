All sections
October 29, 2024

Pace: For the US election, the AP performs the world's single largest act of journalism

The AP has been the trusted source for US election results since 1848, delivering accurate and nonpartisan coverage. As skepticism rises, the AP commits to transparency in its reporting process.

JULIE PACE, Associated Press
FILE - Members of the press work in the spin room during a presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, on screen at left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, right, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
FILE - Members of the press work in the spin room during a presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, on screen at left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, right, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief Julie Pace, right, looks over a headline with deputy managing editor for operations David Scott in the newsroom at the Associated Press in Washington, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
FILE - Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief Julie Pace, right, looks over a headline with deputy managing editor for operations David Scott in the newsroom at the Associated Press in Washington, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Staff members of The Associated Press Television Network work in master control at the Washington bureau of The Associated Press in Washington, Nov. 8, 2016, as returns come in during election night. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
FILE - Staff members of The Associated Press Television Network work in master control at the Washington bureau of The Associated Press in Washington, Nov. 8, 2016, as returns come in during election night. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A county worker loads mail-in ballots into a scanner that records the votes at a tabulating area at the Clark County Election Department, Oct. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - A county worker loads mail-in ballots into a scanner that records the votes at a tabulating area at the Clark County Election Department, Oct. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The Associated Press logo is displayed at the company's headquarters on April 18, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
FILE - The Associated Press logo is displayed at the company's headquarters on April 18, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Tabulators record the Associated Press election returns in the offices of IBM in New York City on Election Day, Nov. 3, 1942. The returns are received on the teletype machines (background) and recorded with the aid of the numeric punching and printing machines in the foreground. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman, File)
FILE - Tabulators record the Associated Press election returns in the offices of IBM in New York City on Election Day, Nov. 3, 1942. The returns are received on the teletype machines (background) and recorded with the aid of the numeric punching and printing machines in the foreground. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Workers at the Associated Press office in New York are shown busy at work on Election night, Nov. 8, 1932. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Workers at the Associated Press office in New York are shown busy at work on Election night, Nov. 8, 1932. (AP Photo, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Associated Press Washington, D.C., staffers, Frank Vaille, left, and Gordon Brown keep up to date on the Governor's tabulation board on election night, Nov. 4, 1958. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Associated Press Washington, D.C., staffers, Frank Vaille, left, and Gordon Brown keep up to date on the Governor's tabulation board on election night, Nov. 4, 1958. (AP Photo, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 1940, file photo, Associate Press journalists in the Washington bureau tabulate election returns, keeping the score on both electoral and popular votes for the nation. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 1940, file photo, Associate Press journalists in the Washington bureau tabulate election returns, keeping the score on both electoral and popular votes for the nation. (AP Photo/File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Since long before the advent of the internet, smartphones or social media, The Associated Press has delivered the results of elections in the United States. Our fundamental role in the American democracy – the single largest act of journalism in the world -- dates back to 1848 when we called the White House for Zachary Taylor.

Today, nearly two centuries later, the AP remains the gold standard for trusted information on election night.

As a nonpartisan, independent global news organization, our job is to provide fact-based information that helps voters make decisions at the ballot box. We have no political agenda or rooting interest – we are focused solely on getting it right.

The AP stands ready once again on Nov. 5 to accurately call races up and down the ballot, from president to Congress to state and local contests in all 50 states. We will declare winners in 5,000 contested races across the country without fear or favor, just based on the facts. In 2020, the AP was correct in every race call for president, governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House – and over 99.9% accurate overall. While we strive to report the results as quickly as possible, our primary focus is to get it right -- no matter how long it may take.

This important work is being done against the backdrop of an electorate that has become increasingly skeptical of election results. An AP-NORC poll from 2023 showed that just 44% of Americans say they are highly confident that votes in the 2024 presidential election will be counted accurately.

This tells us that we at the AP must do a better job of explaining and demystifying the process.

So, we are. In addition to providing factual election coverage before, on and after election night, the AP is doubling down on its efforts to explain elections. We know it’s not enough to report the results. We need to show our work – be clear about the numbers we’ve crunched, where they came from, and how we’ve ensured their integrity. You have our commitment to being as transparent as possible about our race calling process.

This is, after all, something the AP has been doing for the better part of two centuries. Since the dawn of the republic, elections in the U.S. have been administered at the state and local levels; there is no federal body that counts the vote or shares results. This is why the AP stepped in to fill that void shortly after our founding in 1846 – to independently deliver election results to the world.

We play a crucial role in the American democratic process. We’ve carried out this responsibility through world wars and pandemics, political and social unrest. No organization has been calling elections longer than the AP.

We look forward to once again delivering results you can count on. You can trust The Associated Press to get it right just as we’ve done for more than 170 years.

Julie Pace is the executive editor of the Associated Press.

