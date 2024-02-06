ST. LOUIS (AP) — Flash flooding caused by torrential rain in Missouri has killed at least five people, including two poll workers who died when their vehicles were swept away in the southern part of the state.

Up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain fell over two days in parts of Missouri, leading to widespread flooding and dozens of water rescues. It was part of a storm system that also spawned tornadoes in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

In Wright County, Missouri, a county of about 19,000 residents 210 miles (340 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City, vehicles driven by a 70-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman were swept away by flooding at Beaver Creek around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, the state patrol said. The bodies were found more than four hours later.

Wright County Clerk Loni Pedersen confirmed that both of the people who died were poll workers. Three people in two other cars swept away by the fast-rising creek were able to swim to safety, the patrol said.

Two other deaths were reported in St. Louis County. Firefighters were called Tuesday morning after a submerged SUV was spotted near flooded Gravois Creek, near Interstate 55. Crews broke through the sunroof and pulled out a woman, who was pronounced dead, Lemay Fire Protection District spokesperson Jason Brice said.