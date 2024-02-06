WASHINGTON (AP) — While the election was over a month ago, voters in some parts of the country are discovering that having their say at the ballot box is not necessarily the final word.

Lawmakers in several states have already initiated or indicated plans to alter or nullify certain results. Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are moving to undercut the authority of the incoming Democratic governor, Republicans in Missouri are taking initial steps to reverse voter-approved abortion protections, and Democrats in Massachusetts are watering down an attempt by voters to hold the Legislature more accountable.

The actions following the Nov. 5 election continue a pattern that has accelerated in recent years and has been characterized by critics as undemocratic.

“I think certainly when you’re a voter and you’re voting on the issue, you’re not thinking about whether someone’s then going to overturn or just ignore the things that you voted on,” said Anne Whitesell, an assistant professor of political science at Miami University in Ohio.

The strategies range from outright reversals to “slow walking” the implementation of voter-approved ballot initiatives, such as lawmakers refusing to provide funding. Whitesell said that was a prevalent strategy for some Republican governors and lawmakers after voters in their states approved expanding Medicaid coverage following the passage of the Affordable Care Act. The matter ultimately had to be settled in the courts, extending the lag time between vote and implementation.

"When you’re a voter, that’s not what you’re thinking is going to happen,” Whitesell said.

North Carolina provides one of the most egregious examples of a legislature moving to counter the will of the voters.

Voters there ended the Republican supermajority for the upcoming session and elected Democrats to nearly all statewide offices, including governor and attorney general. Despite that, Republican lawmakers called a lame-duck session to push through a series of wide-ranging changes before they lose their veto-proof majority next year.

Those include taking powers from several of the Democrats elected to statewide office. Under the abrupt changes, the new governor would lose the authority to appoint members to the state elections board. Current Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, vetoed the bill, but that action was overridden by the Republicans in the state Senate. The House vote is expected next week.

The Republican change would put control of the state election board in the hands of the state auditor, the only statewide office to be won by a Republican last month. The legislation also weakens the authority of the governor to fill vacancies on the state court of appeals and the state supreme court, while prohibiting the attorney general from taking legal positions contrary to the legislature's.

The Rev. Rob Stephens, an organizer with Repairers of the Breach and the Poor People's Campaign, was among those who protested the moves at the state Capitol. He said North Carolinians had “voted to end single party rule" and select the state officials to lead the incoming government, only to have that threatened by Republican lawmakers in a process he called “a betrayal of democracy.”

Patrick Williamson, general counsel with the Fair Elections Center, an election reform group based in Washington, D.C., said more than 5.7 million North Carolina voters elected whom they wanted and did so with the understanding of what authorities those officials would have.

“This runs entirely contrary to what voters expected when they were casting their ballots in November," he said.

He also said the actions run counter to voters' actions in 2018, when they rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that sought to strip part of Cooper’s authorities surrounding the elections board.

In Missouri, voters approved a constitutional amendment last month enshrining abortion rights into the state constitution. Shortly after, a Republican state senator introduced a new attempt at a constitutional amendment that “prohibits the performance or inducement of an abortion upon a woman, except in cases of medical emergency.”

Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly approved giving the state auditor the authority to audit the Legislature. But Democrats, who control both chambers, have said the vote violates the separation of powers.