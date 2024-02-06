All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 22, 2024

Deadly E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders sickens 49 people in 10 states

A deadly E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has sickened 49 people across 10 states, with one death and 10 hospitalizations. Investigations focus on onions and beef.

JONEL ALECCIA, Associated Press
FILE - The sign outside a McDonald's restaurant is seen in Pittsburgh, June 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - The sign outside a McDonald's restaurant is seen in Pittsburgh, June 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

E. coli food poisoning linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers has sickened at least 49 people in 10 states, including one person who died and 10 who were hospitalized, federal health officials said Tuesday.

The death was reported in an older person in Colorado, and one child has been hospitalized with severe kidney complications, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Infections were reported between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11, in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming and Wisconsin. Colorado has the most cases, 27, followed by Nebraska with nine.

Everyone interviewed in connection with the outbreak had reported eating at McDonald's before falling ill and most mentioned eating Quarter Pounder hamburgers, the CDC said. The U.S. Agriculture Department, the Food and Drug Administration and state health officials are also investigating.

The specific ingredient tied to the outbreak has not been identified, but investigators are focused on onions and beef. McDonald's reported to the CDC that it had removed slivered onions and beef patties used for Quarter Pounders from stores in the affected states. The burgers may be temporarily unavailable in those states.

E. coli bacteria are harbored in guts of animals and found in the environment. Infections can cause severe illness, including fever, stomach cramps and bloody diarrhea.

People who develop symptoms of E. coli poisoning should seek health care immediately and tell the provider what they ate.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Associated Press has reached out to McDonald’s for comment.

The news comes in an already tough year for the Chicago-based chain. Its global same-store sales fell for the first time in nearly four years in the second quarter as inflation-weary customers skipped eating out or chose cheaper options. The company responded with a $5 meal deal, which was introduced at U.S. restaurants in late June and was recently extended through December. The deal doesn’t include the Quarter Pounder.

McDonald’s shares dropped 9% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the CDC’s announcement.

The type of bacteria implicated in this outbreak, E. coli O157:H7, causes about 74,000 infections in the U.S. each year, leading to more than 2,000 hospitalizations and 61 deaths. Infections are especially dangerous for children younger than 5 and can cause acute kidney failure.

___

Associated Press writer Dee-Ann Durbin reported from Detroit.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 23
Grand Teton grizzly bear that delighted visitors for decades...
WorldOct. 23
What to know about E. coli and the McDonald's outbreak
WorldOct. 23
Lana Del Rey did marry alligator swamp tour guide Jeremy Duf...
WorldOct. 23
Sweeping blackouts in Cuba raise the question: Why has the i...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday October 23, 2024
WorldOct. 23
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday October 23, 2024
Efforts by Russia, Iran and China to sway US voters may escalate, new Microsoft report says
WorldOct. 23
Efforts by Russia, Iran and China to sway US voters may escalate, new Microsoft report says
Trump wanted generals like Hitler's and said Nazi leader 'did some good things,' John Kelly says
WorldOct. 23
Trump wanted generals like Hitler's and said Nazi leader 'did some good things,' John Kelly says
McDonald's tries to reassure customers after deadly E. coli outbreak
WorldOct. 23
McDonald's tries to reassure customers after deadly E. coli outbreak
An attack targeting a Turkish defense company leaves 3 dead and several wounded
WorldOct. 23
An attack targeting a Turkish defense company leaves 3 dead and several wounded
The Latest: Trump rallies in North Carolina while Harris makes the cable news rounds
WorldOct. 23
The Latest: Trump rallies in North Carolina while Harris makes the cable news rounds
US defense chief Austin says there’s evidence North Korea has sent troops to Russia
WorldOct. 23
US defense chief Austin says there’s evidence North Korea has sent troops to Russia
Israeli strikes pound Lebanese coastal city after residents evacuate
WorldOct. 23
Israeli strikes pound Lebanese coastal city after residents evacuate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy