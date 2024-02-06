It's bounce-back week for two of the Southeastern Conference's top teams.

No. 5 Georgia, coming off a 41-34 loss at Alabama, hosts an Auburn team that will be playing its first road game. The Bulldogs have won 26 straight in Athens for the nation’s longest active home streak.

The Bulldogs are looking for a better start. It took them until the third quarter to score its first touchdown against Clemson in the opener, they were shut out until late in the second quarter against Kentucky and they were down 28-0 to Alabama before getting on the board.

No. 12 Mississippi has a tricky game at South Carolina following 20-17 home loss to Kentucky. Remember, the Gamecocks went on the road and beat Kentucky 31-6 in Week 2.

“Really hard place to play, going on the road here to South Carolina with a team really good, that really easily is one penalty away from being undefeated and probably ranked really high," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said, referring to the Gamecocks' 36-33 loss to LSU.

The only game matching Top 25 teams is No. 9 at No. 25 Texas A&M.

The picks, with all games Saturday unless noted, and lines from BetMGM Sportsbook:

No. 1 Alabama (minus 23 1/2) at Vanderbilt

Alabama has won 23 straight against Vandy since 1985 and outscored the Commodores 148-3 over the last three meetings. Kalen DeBoer surely will remind his players how Vandy pushed a top-10 Missouri team to the limit two weeks ago.

Pick: Alabama 45-17.

Iowa (plus 19 1/2) at No. 3 Ohio State

The Buckeyes haven't been tested yet. Is this the week? Iowa's offense is better than it was a year ago, if only because of the emergence of RB Kaleb Johnson. His 171 yards per game rank second in the nation.

Pick: Ohio State 35-21.

No. 4 Tennessee (minus 13 1/2) at Arkansas

The teams haven't met since 2020, and the Volunteers haven't won in Fayetteville since 2001. Nico Iamaleava and Dylan Sampson and the rest of the Vols' playmakers are ready to rev up their 54-points-per-game offense.

Pick: Tennessee 37-20.

Auburn at No. 5 Georgia (minus 24 1/2)

The “Deep South's Oldest Rivalry” has leaned heavily in Georgia's favor the past 20 years. Both teams are coming off tough losses. If Georgia carries over its play from the second half against Alabama, this one shouldn't be close.

Pick: Georgia 44-17.

Michigan State at No. 6 Oregon (minus 24)

Dillon Gabriel is completing better than 81% of his passes and averaging just under 300 yards per game going into Friday's matchup. The Ducks haven’t lost to an unranked opponent at home since 2016. The Spartans have lost seven in a row against top-10 opponents.

Pick: Oregon 42-14.

UCLA (plus 28) at No. 7 Penn State

Penn State should be able to open up its offense a bit after letting its ground game dictate the pace against Illinois. Drew Allar could put up big numbers against a defense that has just five sacks and lets opponents complete 71% of their passes for 291 yards per game.

Pick: Penn State 42-16.

No. 8 Miami (minus 10 1/2) at California

Cam Ward takes his show on the road for the Hurricanes' first regular-season game on the West Coast since 2000. Cal couldn't muster a touchdown against Florida State, and Miami's defense is far superior.

Pick: Miami 37-10.

No. 9 Missouri (plus 2 1/2) at No. 25 Texas A&M

Tigers will need to be better than they were against Boston College and Vanderbilt. Freshman Marcel Reed has led the Aggies to three straight wins in place of injured QB Conner Weigman, who will be a game-time decision.

Pick: Missouri 27-23.