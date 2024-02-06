Two new Christmas TV movies have a Taylor Swift connection that her fans would have no problem decoding.

“Christmas in the Spotlight” debuts Saturday on Lifetime. It stars Jessica Lord as the world's biggest pop star and Laith Wallschleger as a pro football player, who meet and fall in love — not unlike Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“It's clearly inspired by Taylor and Travis, but I don’t know them and I don’t know what is going on behind the scenes. I only know what’s been put out there,” said Eirene Tran Donohue, a longtime, devoted fan who jumped at the opportunity to write a script even loosely based on her favorite musician.

She was inspired by the couple's support of each other's accomplishments, particularly Kelce's ease with dating the star despite the glare of the spotlight, adding, “I love the way that he celebrates her."

Tran Donohue wants fellow Swift fans to know she wrote the script with them in mind.

“There are so many Easter eggs," she said of little details added that a Swift fan would pick up on. “I put in as many as I could.”

Then, on Nov. 30, Hallmark will air “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story." Instead of a nod to Swift, it's an ode to family traditions and bonding, like rooting for a sports team. Hallmark's headquarters is also in Kansas City, so it makes sense why the company chose the Chiefs to be highlighted.