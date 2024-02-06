KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes practiced as usual Wednesday and plans to be ready for this weekend's game against the Broncos, two days after tweaking his left ankle while throwing a touchdown pass in a win over the Buccaneers.

Mahomes was rolling to his right and thinking about running for a first down as the Chiefs were trying to rally in the second half against Tampa Bay on Monday night. He suddenly saw Samaje Perine coming open and flicked a pass to him in the end zone, just as his ankle caught in the soggy turf of Arrowhead Stadium and sent a sharp pain rocketing through it.

Mahomes lay on the sideline for a moment before he was helped partway across the field, then trotted without any assistance the rest of the way to the Kansas City sideline. He was examined there but did not miss a play, eventually helping the Chiefs to another touchdown in regulation and the winning drive in overtime for a 30-24 victory over the Bucs.

“It's doing good," Mahomes said of his ankle Wednesday. "Obviously went on a little bit of a roll. It's a little sore. But I'm able to move around and looking forward to getting out in practice and seeing how I can push it as the week goes on.”

Mahomes has plenty of experience nursing ankle injuries.

The most high-profile one occurred during the playoffs two seasons ago, and he needed every bit of help recovering in time to face the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Mahomes tweaked it again in the first half but returned to lead the Chiefs to victory.

“We won't have to back off,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of the two-time NFL MVP. “He manages it. He stays on top of it.”

That process began immediately after Monday night's game, then continued at home — every day made more important by the fact that Kansas City is facing the Broncos on a short week Sunday. Mahomes was in the practice facility early Tuesday to watch game film and get additional treatment, and he was ready for the first practice of the week Wednesday.

“You can only do so much,” Mahomes said. “It was pretty late getting some stuff in the training room after the game, getting some stuff to take home. Stuff you can put on overnight to reduce swelling. You come in early in the morning — it was a long day of watching film and getting treatment, and preparing yourself for a short week.”